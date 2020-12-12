CADILLAC - Martin Sluiter welcomed the Cadillac News into his home recently to receive a Christmas Wish orchestrated by his daughter, Robin Zaleski of Burton, Michigan near Flint.
Everyone was masked and distanced ... except for Sluiter who seemed pleased by the company and worry-free.
Sluiter is a trim, 89-year-old widower. His home is spotlessly clean and welcoming. For years he's been taking care of his large lawn on Haynes St. and blowing and shoveling the snow every winter.
"I was a farmer until I got married," he said. "Then I went to work here in town and ended up at Wedin's as a lathe operator. I always had a big garden but I'm not doing that anymore. I can't get down and work on the ground. My legs bother me a lot."
Zaleski lives 150 miles away and works as a psychiatric nurse. She's been worrying about how her dad would clear the snow this year. As a Cadillac News online subscriber, she read about the "Believe...Christmas Wishes Do Come True" campaign. She wrote to have a wish granted for him.
"Martin is 89 and lives independently," she said. "He has lovingly sacrificed all his life for his family and others. He volunteered into his 80s to drive those in need to medical appointments. He has lived a quiet, peaceful life in Cadillac for most of his life."
The Cadillac News teamed up with John and Lisa Andrzejewski, owners of Kater Lawn and Snow of LeRoy, who not only wanted to grant this wish, they wanted to give Sluiter a little more than his daughter requested.
"We like to give when we can," John said, with Lisa adding that they were very thankful to help out.
John then explained to Sluiter that his foreman, Ryan Nolan, would keep his driveway and walkways cleared and salted throughout the winter. In addition, they would take care of his lawn this summer. Then he handed Sluiter a check to cover a dinner for two on Christmas Eve or anytime over the holidays.
"Oh, you people," a flustered Sluiter said with sincere gratitude."This gift means a whole lot because it's hard for me to go out and walk and shovel. I do it. I can do it if I'm hanging on to something. So this is really great. I can't appreciate it enough."
"This will mean less work for him and to me, it's just a relief that I don't have to think of him out there doing that work at his age," said Zaleski. "It makes me happy to think that will be done for him."
Kater Lawn and Snow can be reached at (231) 388-2633 or call John at (231) 388-2740.
