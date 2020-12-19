CADILLAC — Every day of decent weather leading up to opening day at Caberfae Peaks is crucial for the resort's snowmaking team, which is tasked with producing a base layer that will last the entire rest of the season.
Snowmaking specialist Tim Meyer said employees work 12-hour shifts to keep the snowmaking machines running 24 hours a day when temperatures are low enough to allow snow to be created.
"This is every day for us," Meyer told the Cadillac News Tuesday as he and his snowmaking crew busied themselves to the numerous tasks they had to achieve before Saturday, when they planned to open their doors.
Meyer was in the midst of overseeing the relocation of two portable guns to the bunny hill area after an unexpected wind shift caused snow being produced by several air sticks in the area to be blown in the wrong direction.
Once they had two mobile units in place on the other side of the hill, they redirected the water supply from the air guns, hooked the units up to the electrical grid and started them up — a laborious task requiring several employees and a lot of teamwork.
In the past, Meyer said they relied more on mobile units to produce the majority of their snow but over the years, they've invested heavily in permanent equipment that flings snow on virtually every inch of the resort.
Currently, the resort has 105 "fan guns," 35 "air sticks," and four portable units that can be moved on a moment's notice to wherever they need them.
Compensating for sudden wind shifts and equipment malfunctions among the permanent units is a full-time job for the crew, which uses a catipiller track vehicle meant for travel in the snow to haul the mobile units from place to place.
They often position the mobile units in areas where it just wouldn't be practical to have a permanent unit; if it would get in the way of skiers or snowboarders, for example. Meyer said they also employ them often at the beginning of the season to help build their base.
Meyer said they try to keep snow from piling up on the mobile units while they're in use. That way, when they need to move them, they don't have to dig them out of the accumulated snow.
The snowmaking team's main job is to keep track of how snow is gathering on the slopes and make adjustments based on the various factors involved — something that can only be done by directly viewing the areas in question. To quickly get to the all corners of the resort, crew members travel via snowmobile.
After they've established a solid base of snow, Meyer said they'll keep a close eye on it throughout the season. When they find areas that need to be "resurfaced," they turn on nearby permanent units or move a mobile gun to the spot to freshen it up.
Resort Manager Pete Meyer said the investment in snow-making equipment has been critical to keeping the slopes open, as natural snow accumulation doesn't reach the levels it used to.
At the time this section went to print, Meyer said they hoped to be open to skiers and snowboarders by Saturday.
