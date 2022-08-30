Monday was a day full of firsts for both staff and students within Cadillac Area Public Schools and Pine River Area Schools as the start of the new work week also was the first day of the new school year.
For CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown, Monday was a great start to the year, albeit a wet one.
“It was great to see kids back in the classroom and in hallways, and other than a little weather disrupting our outdoor fun, it was a good day,” she said.
She said buses were delayed on Monday, which was anticipated. She said the hope is that will improve as the school week progresses.
Pine River Elementary School Principal Heidi Hayes said Monday was a day of excitement within the building.
She said there were roughly 100 kindergarten students, which were 20 more than the average. It also meant the district had to create a new class to put the additional students in. There also were lots of new staff at the building, including new assistant principal Jeremy DeVos.
Hayes said while the building received a larger footprint a few years ago, over the summer the interior got some upgrades, including new carpet, flooring and a fresh coat of paint.
“We had lots of smiling faces and hugs (Monday from students),” she said.
