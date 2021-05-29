With Memorial Day coming up on Monday, this weekend is the perfect time to visit a military memorial or cemetery to pay respects to those who've answered the call to service.
Memorials exist throughout the area, including in Cadillac, Manton, Evart, Marion, Reed City and Lake City, to name a few communities.
Come Monday, while some Memorial Day events have been cancelled as a result of COVID-19, a number of marches and gatherings still are scheduled to be held.
Unlike Veterans Day, which is a holiday held in honor of all veterans past and present, Memorial Day focuses specifically on those veterans who died while in military service to their country.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, three years after the Civil War ended, on May 5, 1868, the head of an organization of Union veterans — the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) — established Decoration Day as a time for the nation to decorate the graves of the war dead with flowers. Maj. Gen. John A. Logan declared that Decoration Day should be observed on May 30. It is believed that date was chosen because flowers would be in bloom all over the country.
By the end of the 19th century, Memorial Day ceremonies were being held on May 30 throughout the nation. State legislatures passed proclamations designating the day, and the Army and Navy adopted regulations for proper observance at their facilities.
It was not until after World War I, however, that the day was expanded to honor those who have died in all American wars. In 1971, Memorial Day was declared a national holiday by an act of Congress, though it is still often called Decoration Day. It was then also placed on the last Monday in May, as were some other federal holidays.
To ensure the sacrifices of America ’s fallen heroes are never forgotten, in December 2000, the U.S. Congress passed and the president signed into law “The National Moment of Remembrance Act.‘
The National Moment of Remembrance encourages all Americans to pause wherever they are at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day for a minute of silence to remember and honor those who have died in service to the nation. As Moment of Remembrance founder Carmella LaSpada states: “It’s a way we can all help put the memorial back in Memorial Day.‘
Here is a list of events coming up on Memorial Day in this area.
BUCKLEY
The village of Buckley will host a Memorial Day Parade at 11 a.m. The parade route goes on Wexford Avenue from West Street to Third Street.
CADILLAC
The only event occurring on Memorial Day in Cadillac will be the annual Cadillac News Track and Field Meet. After COVID caused the 48th iteration of the event to be canceled last year, the oldest newspaper-sponsored meet in northern Michigan will return Monday to Cadillac’s Veterans Memorial Stadium. The event is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. and this year will include a tribute to former Olympian and Cadillac native Paul McMullen.
Veterans Memorial Stadium also will serve as a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday run by District Health Department No. 10. Those interested in getting vaccinated will not need an appointment and can walk in from 4 to 6 p.m. to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The clinic will have the Pfizer vaccine for 12 and older and potentially could have Johnson and Johnson and Moderna for 18 and older.
LAKE CITY
Members of American Legion Post No. 300 kick off ceremonies at 10 a.m. as they march to Veterans Memorial Park at the corner of Main and Prospect streets.
The observance will include a flag ceremony, a 21-gun salute and the laying of a wreath at Lake Missaukee in remembrance of those who sailed the seas. A brief ceremony also is usually held at the Lake City Cemetery.
MANTON
The veterans of Eugene Kimbel Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 7806, joined by members of the Manton High School Band, are still planning on making three stops on Memorial Day.
The event is planned to start with a 9 a.m. ceremony at Greenwood Township Cemetery, followed by a trip to Fairview Cemetery for a 10 a.m. ceremony. The day wraps up at Liberty Township Cemetery at 11 a.m.
MARION
Once again, the Marion Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6015 will honor the fallen as it leads the Memorial Day observance in the Osceola County village on Memorial Day.
The ceremony will honor veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country, living veterans and those currently serving in the military.
It is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial in downtown Marion. The service typically begins with a march down Main Street led by veterans carrying the American, Michigan and Army flags followed by members of the Marion High School band.
The march also is typically followed by the lowering of the flag, pledge of allegiance, a prayer, the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner,‘ a 21-gun salute and “Taps‘ played by members of the Marion High School Band.
EVART
Memorial Day always takes on special meaning in Evart, the hometown of Joseph Guyton, the first American soldier to be killed on German territory in World War I.
Ceremonies usually begin at 10 a.m.at Guyton Park, on the corner of Main Street and 5th Street, and include a flag ceremony, the playing of “Taps‘ and a 21-gun salute.
Following the ceremony at the park, a wreath-laying ceremony usually takes place on the Muskegon River. Then it’s on to the Evart city cemetery for “Taps,‘ a salute and a flag ceremony.
A parade typically would follow and travel down Main Street to the U.S. 10 Bridge, where a wreath is placed into the river. The procession continues to Forest Hill Cemetery for a brief ceremony and the event concludes.
REED CITY
Every year the City of Reed City has historically had a parade the morning of Memorial Day. The parade usually starts at 9 a.m.
The parade starts from the depot parking lot, traveling West on Upton Avenue, crossing Chestnut Street. It stops at the corner of Upton and Park Street for lying of a wreath at Osceola County Courthouse Memorial. From there, the parade travels west on Upton to Sears Street, turning left onto Sears, traveling to Lincoln Avenue, turning right onto Lincoln and ending at Woodland Cemetery.
