CADILLAC — Murder, mayhem, natural disasters, bear attacks, major school bonds and commercial developments: suffice it to say, a lot of news occurred in the last 10 years.
Although the following certainly isn't a comprehensive list of what happened in Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties from 2010 to 2019, some individual stories and ongoing storylines immediately rose to the top when considering the most significant events in the area.
To make the story easier to read, the Cadillac News broke up events based on their nature, rather than by chronology.
ARMED ROBBERIES WERE BIG
During the past decade, several bank robberies occurred throughout the Cadillac area.
In June 2011, police investigated an armed robbery at the Lake-Osceola State bank in Luther. Less than three weeks later, another robbery occurred at the Lake-Osceola State bank in Wellston. Police believed both robberies were committed by the same person(s) and released a sketch of a possible suspect at that time.
T.J. Allen Holly pleaded guilty in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County to one count of unarmed robbery. Holly had been charged with armed robbery, with a habitual offender-fourth notice, which could have brought up to life in prison. The credit union robbery came on the heels of robberies mentioned above.
Holly was accused of entering the credit union with a handgun and escaping with an undisclosed amount of money. He was taken into custody not far from his home. In February 2012, Holly was sentenced to serve from 58 months, almost five years, to up to 30 years in prison, with credit for 203 days.
Two Marion men were arraigned Feb. 24, 2012, on five felony counts related to an armed robbery at an Osceola County bank.
Zachary Ryan Hartzog and Kelly James Sikkema, both of Marion, were charged with bank robbery and conspiracy to commit a bank robbery, felony firearm charges, unlawful driving of a vehicle and armed robbery. The robbery happened on Feb. 22, 2012, at the Citizens Bank in LeRoy.
The Shell gas station on M-115 in Cadillac West was robbed on Sept. 16, 2012. The suspect demanded the money from the cash register from the clerk, warning he would be shot if he didn’t comply. A McBain man, Alan Dale Simmons Jr. was charged with armed robbery and pleaded not guilty in 28th Circuit Court.
The area was shocked by another crime after the Citizens Bank in Haring Township was robbed at 10:14 a.m. on Sept. 20, 2012. Cadillac Area Public Schools went into secure mode for part of the day as a precautionary measure and resume normal operations by 1 p.m.
A suspect confessed to Michigan State Police downstate.
In October 2013, another armed robbery occurred.
A Cadillac woman and a Harrison man allegedly robbed the Wexford Community Credit Union on the morning of Oct. 4, 2013, but they didn’t stop there.
Ruth Elizabeth Loomis and Clinton Edwin Cole were arrested later in the same day in the robbery of two branches of Chemical Bank in Harrison.
Cole was suspected of entering the credit union at about 11 a.m. on Oct. 4, 2013, and threatening to blow up a school if the alarm was triggered. He fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
Loomis was suspected of being the getaway driver.
As police pursued their investigation, a bank robbery was reported at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 4, 2013, at a Chemical Bank in Harrison, and just after 4 p.m., a second Chemical Bank was robbed north of Harrison. Clare County sheriff’s deputies quickly located the suspects’ vehicle and Loomis and Cole were arrested after a short pursuit.
Cole was charged with several counts in Clare County, including armed robbery and using a firearm in the commission of a felony, while Loomis was charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and aiding and abetting armed robbery. The duo was charged with similar offenses in Wexford County.
In 2018, there were several armed robberies in the Cadillac area, including at the Cash Advance and Allied Cash Advance a month later, and the Lake-Osceola State Bank in Tustin.
At this time, those robberies are still under investigation and no arrests have been made.
MULTIPLE MURDERS OCCURRED
While Northern Michigan is comparatively safer than a larger metropolitan when it comes to the number of murders that occur, it can happen here and the last decade was proof of that.
Headlines in March 2012 were dominated by the sentence of a man in connection with the murder of his children's mother and her boyfriend in December 2011.
Blake Hullihen was found guilty of shooting Sears residents Gabrielle Woodworth and Donald Feneis to death outside an Osceola County gas station.
After the shooting, Hullihen was turned in by his father.
According to testimony, Hullihen was upset by the news he learned regarding a tumultuous custody battle between himself and his children's mother. She demanded to pick up their daughter that day at the Middle Branch Township gas station.
When they met for the custody exchange, Hullihen opened fire, killing them both.
Hullihen was sentenced to spend at least 40 years in prison for the murders.
A Missaukee County man was sentenced in August 2013 to serve at least 5 3/4 years in prison after he was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a Cadillac man in November 2012.
Donald James Staats was sentenced to serve from 5 3/4 years to 16 years in prison in the death of Charles Todd Cuykendall, 46. Staats was found guilty by a Missaukee County jury in June 2013 of involuntary manslaughter as well as use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
He was sentenced to 4 3/4 to 15 years on the involuntary manslaughter charge.
Staats said in his own defense that, although he admitted he had been drinking, he had only had meant to show the gun to Cuykendall during an impromptu gathering at his home following a funeral.
Cuykendall was killed instantly when the gun went off in Staats' kitchen, where there were a number of witnesses.
Law enforcement also had to deal with tragedy after a Michigan State Police trooper was shot and killed in September 2013.
A traffic stop on Sept. 9 ended in the death of trooper Paul Butterfield. He had pulled over a vehicle in Mason County driven by Eric John Knysz of Irons who was accompanied by his wife, Sarah Renee Knysz.
Eric Knysz allegedly shot Butterfield in the face and fled the scene. The couple was captured later that day in the Wellston area, approximately 15 miles from where Butterfield was shot. Knysz was injured while exchanging gunfire with the police.
Sarah Knysz pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder and was sentenced to two to five years in prison. She also was sentenced to 11 months in prison, to run concurrently, for car theft. She was released from prison in September 2015.
Eric Knysz was found guilty by a jury of his peers of first-degree murder of a peace officer, felony firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and unlawfully driving away an automobile. He was sentenced on April 8, 2014.
Eric Knysz attempted to hang himself with a bedsheet on April 14, 2014, at the Charles E. Egeler Reception and Guidance Center in Jackson. He had arrived there on April 10, 2014, to begin serving a sentence of life without the possibility of parole for Butterfield’s murder. He was removed from life support and died on April 17, 2014.
In Missaukee County, there was a resolution in 2014 for a case that began in late 2012. A mother and her former boyfriend were sentenced to decades in prison in the death of the mother's young child.
In June 2014, Brittani Marie Grabon was sentenced to 25 to 40 years in prison, and Cole Steven Gilde received 35 to 60 years in prison on charges of second-degree murder. Both had lived at Gilde's mother's home in McBain. Court testimony revealed Cole Gilde had hit 14-month-old Payton Disbrow, and the toddler succumbed to pneumonia and sepsis.
In August 2014, a search for a murder suspect in northern Wexford County ended at the county's southern border as police took Erik Robert Beauchamp into custody after he drove a stolen truck across the Peterson Bridge over the Manistee River and bashed into a guardrail.
Beauchamp was charged with open murder in the Aug. 8, 2014 death of Lindsey Morgan, 34. Morgan was Beauchamp's former girlfriend.
Witnesses say Beauchamp was armed with a shotgun when he visited a house on 25 1/2 Road where Morgan was staying near Buckley. Beauchamp broke into the home looking for Morgan. The two struggled for control of the shotgun, and Morgan ran out of the home when the gun discharged. Beauchamp followed her to the front yard and shot and killed her.
Police attempted to establish a perimeter around the area but later learned that Beauchamp went to a neighbor's house, shot the neighbor's dog and stole a pickup truck, which he was driving when he was found by police in Lake County.
Lake County Sheriff's deputies chased Beauchamp for 17 miles into Wexford County, racing down M-37 toward the Peterson Bridge over the Pine River where the suspect sideswiped another vehicle and the pickup crashed to a stop. Beauchamp emerged from the pickup with a gun and was shot by a sheriff's deputy. He eventually recovered from his wounds.
After being convicted by a jury in February 2015, Beauchamp was sentenced to 37 1/2 to 60 years in prison in March 2015.
BEARS ATTACKS DREW LOCAL, NATIONAL HEADLINES
Those who live in the Cadillac area know black bears are part of the landscape but during the past decade, they also were involved in some of the top stories.
Abby Wetherell, a resident of Cadillac, was returning home from a short run on a two-track road around 9 p.m. on Aug. 15, 2013, when she spotted a black bear.
While trying to reach a nearby home for help, Wetherell was attacked by the bear, which knocked her to the ground and mauled her. Wetherell was able to get to her feet shortly before the bear attacked a second time.
Wetherell said as the bear continued to claw her, she was afraid she would be killed in the attack.
Next-door-neighbor, Laura Porter, helped Wetherell get to safety.
The attack, which happened approximately between 37 Road and 39 Road, left Wetherell with a severe laceration to her back and another laceration on her left thigh.
The Department of Natural Resources began a search for the black bear following the attack. Shortly after, a black bear was killed in Selma Township and examined by the Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Disease Laboratory in Lansing, in cooperation with Michigan State University and the Michigan State Police. A DNA test confirmed that the black bear was not the same bear that attacked Wetherell.
After spending four days at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, in August 2013, Wetherell returned home to a neighborhood decorated with colorful chalk and “welcome back‘ balloons.
By then, the incident had gained national attention.
The story was picked up by various news organizations such as CNN, Fox News, the Associated Press as well as television shows such as “Piers Morgan Live,‘ “Good Morning America‘ and “Studio B with Shepherd Smith.‘
Even the Detroit Tigers got involved.
Wetherell said she was grateful for the prayers of her friends and family and the heroic efforts of her neighbors.
“Everyone has been so awesome and I’m just lucky to have friends and family like that,‘ Wetherell said.
In May 2016, authorities said the bear that mauled the then 12-year-old near her Wexford County home was killed April 30, 2016, by a homeowner who was defending himself and his dog from an attack.
The bear was killed in Haring Township, a few miles from where it mauled Abby in August 2013.
In early June 2015, an 8-year-old beagle was killed after he put himself between his owners, Jeff and Renee Hanna, and a bear.
Wexford County Sheriff’s deputies say the bear attack occurred in Haring Township just before midnight on June 8. The Hannas told deputies that the bear had been in the yard on recent occasions. Jeff heard a noise and went outside to investigate. He did not see the bear anywhere in his yard after he and Renee walked around for about 15 minutes.
With no sign of the bear, they decided to let both Max and their other beagle, Pete, outside. As soon as he set foot on his back deck, he saw the bear and it charged him. That is when Max got between the bear and Jeff. The bear then attacked the dog.
When deputies arrived, they saw the bear in the homeowner’s driveway. At that point, Jeff had thrown a pot at the bear, which then let go of Max. The faithful canine, now badly injured, ran to his dog pen for safety.
Max had suffered extensive injuries, including a large slash on his back, punctures to his trachea and an artery, Jeff said.
The Hannas took Max to a veterinarian a short time later. They soon decided to put him to sleep.
Jeff said he believes that if Max would not have been there, the outcome would have been worse.
FIRES DESTROYED VACANT BUILDINGS, MOTEL, LOCAL LANDMARKS
The past decades also had various fires that destroyed old, abandoned buildings as well as local landmarks and a motel.
On Oct. 27, 2013, a fire ripped through the massive Mitchell Corporation Building, burning it to the ground and producing a pile of rubble that continued to smolder for days.
The spectacular fire was described even by veteran firemen as the largest blaze in the city of Cadillac in decades.
Spectators gathered to watch while as many as 45 firefighters converged on the site. Water arced down several stories from the ladders of aerial trucks in a successful attempt to keep flaming embers from drifting to and igniting a nearby neighborhood.
There were no injuries reported in connection with the blaze.
The rubble remained for years, but that recently changed.
On Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, Cadillac crews, in conjunction with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and Consumers Energy, began removal of contaminated debris and remaining structures at the former Mitchell-Bentley property to make way for the development of a 500-kilowatt Solar Community Garden.
The city of Cadillac was awarded a $700,000 Brownfield Redevelopment Grant and a $300,000 Brownfield Redevelopment Loan to revitalize and safely reuse the multiple-acre former manufacturing property at 514 W. Wright St.
A couple well-known businesses beloved by the community also made the list of buildings destroyed by fire in the last decade.
Frosty Cup owners Ted and Yvonne Meyer said they received a call around 3 a.m. in early January 2017 about the fire at the restaurant. The couple remained at the site throughout the morning as crews battled the fire. Fire officials told the Meyers the fire may have started in the roof of the restaurant, but fire investigators were unsure what sparked the blaze. Minutes after firefighters arrived, flames were seen through the roof, which soon collapsed.
Decades of memories were the only thing left after Wexford County landmark Skatetricity burned and collapsed in mid-October 2017. The official cause of the fire was listed as underdetermined. For many who grew up in the Cadillac area, Skatetricity — also known as The Spot — was a place they associated with their children. After the fire, many shared their fond memories of the place. In spite of the fond memories, the rink was not insured by its current owners and will not be rebuilt. The fire marked an end of an era.
In September of 2019, a Michigan landmark — the Dublin General Store — was consumed by a suspicious fire.
The Dublin General Store was established in 1935 and included full grocery and hardware stores, according to its website. While it was those things, it grew in fame for its meats and in particular its jerky. Since 1975, the Dublin General Store made more than 50 varieties of home-cured jerky.
In a press release issued from the office of Manistee County Sheriff John O’Hagan, it was determined the fire at the store was not an accident.
While many unknowns surround the Dublin General Store fire, Greg Fischer said he is not letting it consume him. He has already forgiven the person who set the fire.
Instead, Fischer is looking forward to the future and that future includes a bigger and better Dublin General Store.
In May of 2017, an explosion and fire destroyed a Manton motel and severely burned two teenagers.
Amanda Lynn Skardoutos was sentenced in November for her role in an explosion and fire at the Green Mill Motel in May that severely injured her and her two young sons as well as displaced the other residents living at the Manton-area business.
That sentence wasn't the end of the story, as her sons, Brian and Marcus, have been the focus of several fundraising endeavors.
Since that time, Brian and his father, Rob, have struggled to return to a place of normalcy amid constant surgeries and trips to Boston for treatment.
Recently, Brian and Rob were able to fundraise $150,000 to cover the cost of removing his trach tube. Brian reports that his brother, Marcus, is doing well.
MOTHER NATURE FLEXED HER MUSCLE
For those who were impacted by the Aug. 28 storm, 2018 will be the year of the storm.
The day after the storm the hum of generators, the buzz of chainsaws and the smell of wet wood filled the air as people around the Cadillac area began to wrap their heads around the damage caused by a late August storm.
Residents in Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties were left without power for days after the storms ripped through the area, leaving countless numbers of trees downed and damage to homes and businesses across the area. Repairs and clean-up were underway months after the storm.
In September, officials were still trying to figure out how much damage was done. While the storm that blew through the Cadillac area only lasted one night, the clean-up will likely take several years.
Also, what many believed was a tornado was deemed to be straight-line winds. The National Weather Service office in Gaylord sent a team to the Cadillac area in August to investigate whether the winds — which caused what Consumers Energy deemed catastrophic damage — were, in fact, a tornado.
But they weren’t, according to the investigators.
The survey team determined that no tornado had touched down in the Cadillac area. Instead, it was determined to be straight-line winds blowing 75 to 90 miles per hour.
Straight line winds, which are the outflow of a thunderstorm, are more common in this part of the state and cause more damage than tornadoes. When tornadoes do occur, they are weak and brief.
DONALD TRUMP STOPS IN CADILLAC ON HIS WAY TO THE WHITE HOUSE
History was made in March 2016 when Donald Trump visited Cadillac, the first presidential candidate to do so since 1972 when George Wallace came to town. Trump eventually won the election against both Republican opponents in the primary and then defeated Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the General Election.
Trump was the front-runner for the Republican nomination and he rallied his supporters on the issues that made him successful. Polls, immigration, Mitt Romney, ISIS, his policies if elected, his Republican opponents and winning were all talking points during Trump’s 45 minutes on stage at the Wexford County Civic Arena.
Trump was in Cadillac in preparation for Michigan’s presidential primary. He expressed love for his numerous supporters in attendance, who he no longer called the silent majority but “the noisy majority,‘ which alludes to one of his slogans, “The silent majority supports Trump.‘
“I love you, too, I love my people,‘ he told the crowd. “I love you, and I mean that.‘
CAPS MILLAGE, NEW COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENTS DOMINATED THE HEADLINES
In 2017, the Cadillac Area Public Schools $65.5 million bond measure that proposed sweeping renovations across the district failed by a margin of 45 votes in November. The bond represented a 3.9-mill increase over 25.2 years for renovations impacting all district buildings, including new classrooms, secure entrances and technology upgrades.
In May of 2019, Clam Lake Township, Haring Township and Cadillac all approved a tentative Cadillac Junction settlement, ending a legal battle that had been raging for a decade.
The basic framework for the settlement is that the existing 425 agreement with Haring Township will be rescinded and replaced with an Act 425 agreement with Clam Lake Township and the city of Cadillac.
A seven-member joint planning commission will have five Cadillac representatives and two Clam Lake Township representatives.
Through the agreement, the TeriDee and Cadillac investment properties, 750 acres total, will be conditionally transferred to the city by contract for a minimum period of 50 years, but up to 100 years because the agreement provides for up to one term of renewal.
With the agreement, the township will get 2 mills of property tax revenue from the property for the duration of the agreement.
While development was the purpose of the transfer, exactly how the property will be developed is not yet known. It’s anticipated that there will be mixed-use, from retail and restaurants to housing, but developers say they don’t have any announcements at the moment.
Other big developments finished or started in the last decade include the Cadillac Commons, Cadillac Lofts and Lake Cadillac Resort.
