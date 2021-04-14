CADILLAC — Last year saw an uptick in the number of babies born at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital who had to be weaned off of opioids that they were exposed to in the womb.
Munson Chief Medical Officer Dr. James Whelan said the number of babies requiring opioid withdrawal treatment has been inching up over the last several years: in 2018, there was one baby that required treatment; in 2019, there were three babies; and in 2020, there were eight babies.
Overall, Whelan said around half a percent of all babies were exposed to opioids in the womb in 2020.
Babies suffering from opioid withdrawals are kept at the hospital for 10 to 12 days after birth; they're usually more difficult to comfort, jittery, irritable, have poor appetites, and in some cases, experience seizures.
Whelan said the increase in babies born with opioids in their systems is consistent with overall drug use trends in the Cadillac area since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
"It's been the single most stressful year for nearly everybody who's alive right now," Whelan said. "Self-medication is on the rise and the fear is that it will continue into 2021. The stresses that existed in 2020 haven't really been taken away (COVID, social isolation, economic uncertainty, etc.)."
On its face, the fact that some babies had to be treated for opioid withdrawal is heartbreaking but as many addiction experts will attest, the situation is quite complex and not easily broken down into shades of right and wrong.
Whelan said it is unclear from the data how many of the eight babies who were treated for opioid withdrawal in 2020 were born to women who were currently undergoing addiction treatment themselves. In those cases, babies would still need to be weaned off opioids because their mothers were being prescribed opioid replacement therapy drugs such as suboxone and methadone, which also are opioids but are much less dangerous than street drugs such as heroin and fentanyl.
Whelan said pregnant women who are undergoing treatment have the support they need to have a relatively healthy birth, whereas a woman who continues to use street drugs is putting herself and her baby in harm's way.
The stigma associated with opioid use, especially among pregnant women, however, keeps some from seeking help.
"Awareness about this issue is better than it used to be," Whelan said. "But it's far from 100% better."
With improved access to medication-assisted treatment in the Cadillac area thanks to organizations such as Harm Reduction Michigan, it likely was easier for more pregnant women to seek help for addiction in 2020 than in past years.
Pam Lynch, executive director of Harm Reduction Michigan, said since they opened the Cadillac location last year, they've provided services to five pregnant women struggling with opioid dependency, with two still in treatment.
"It's a very delicate subject," Lynch said. "And it's really challenging for people working in the field."
While many people — even some in the health care industry — are appalled at the idea of a woman taking any kind of potentially harmful drug while they're pregnant, Lynch said the bottom line is that it's better for the baby if the mother is being medicated for addiction than not.
Lynch said they have heard anecdotal reports of a pregnant woman in the Cadillac area who's overdosed on street drugs and been brought back multiple times. She said they've tried to get in contact with this woman (and others in similar situations) but have been unsuccessful so far.
Stories like these have led Lynch to assume that a lot of women aren't getting the treatment they need in this area.
The question that many people have about treatment drugs is how harmful they are compared to street drugs.
Dr. Carl Christensen, an addiction medicine specialist based in the Detroit area, co-authored a study about the effects of opioid replacement drugs such as suboxone and methadone on infant withdrawal symptoms.
The study found that babies tend to recover quicker if their mothers are using suboxone compared to methadone, although both are acceptable treatments for opioid addiction. Methadone is more potent and thus a more effective medication for those who are accustomed to heavier drug use.
The point in a women's pregnancy when the baby is most at risk of being harmed by opioid and other drug use is the first trimester when the brain is still forming. Christensen said the long-term effects of treatment drugs on a developing fetus are very hard to pinpoint because oftentimes, those mothers are also engaged in other kinds of harmful activities, such as smoking cigarettes.
That being said, the risks of treatment are outweighed by the risks of not seeking help, which include the potential for miscarriage from the stress put on the baby when the mom is constantly withdrawing from street drugs, the risks of that baby contracting diseases like hepatitis C and HIV from risky drug use, the risks of the mom overdosing from lethal substances such as fentanyl, and the ever-present danger of that baby being taken away from the mom because of drug use.
"A lot of women never get treatment because they're afraid they're going to lose the baby if they do," Christensen said. "It's actually the opposite: they'll lose the baby if they don't get treatment."
Christensen said much of this problem comes down to individual health care providers who tell their patients they shouldn't be on any kind of medication while they're pregnant and advise them to quit cold turkey, which actually is the worst thing a pregnant woman could do because of the stress this puts on the fetus.
"They go into a state of fight or flight and that gets transmitted to the baby," Christensen said.
Dr. Julia Riddle, with the Grand Traverse Women's Clinic, said while many people instinctively believe that drug abstinence is the best strategy for a pregnant woman addicted to opioids, the available evidence simply doesn't support that contention.
"A lot of people are bringing a moral imperative into the conversation," Riddle said. "When you have a life-threatening disease, you don't treat it with how you feel (morally). That's not going to save lives."
One of the misconceptions that people have about pregnant women using opioid replacement medications is that it causes their babies to become addicted, which isn't true, Riddle said. Babies are dependent on the drug because they've been exposed to it, but addiction is an entirely different animal.
To help babies recover more quickly from withdrawal, Riddle said many hospitals (soon to include Munson Medical Center), have rooms set aside where a mom can be at their infant's side during this process, which has been shown to improve recovery outcomes.
In general, Riddle doesn't believe there are enough resources in Northern Michigan for people dealing with addiction, including programs related to closely-related issues such as mental health and homelessness.
"You would not see patients with only one type of treatment and medication for a disease like diabetes," said Riddle, who added that she's quite comfortable treating opioid use among her pregnant patients; the real challenge is treating women who have a meth addiction.
"Stimulants are the new epidemic," concurred Dr. Christensen, who cited the dismal success rates of programs that have attempted to treat pregnant women whose preferred drug is meth.
Meth users are constantly in and out of withdrawals, and because the drug raises their dopamine levels so much, the withdrawal period is longer and more miserable than the relatively short-lasting but intense opioid withdrawal period. In addition, meth causes the mother's blood pressure to sky-rocket, meaning the baby gets less of a supply.
Drugs such as meth and crack, cocaine also can lead to a condition called placental abruption, which can be fatal for the baby.
There is no equivalent medicated assisted treatment options for meth, which makes it that much harder than opioids to treat.
Currently, the only treatment course for meth use is intensive therapy and anti-depressants. Riddle said there are some experimental treatments on the horizon, such as employing a reward system to persuade people not to use meth, but these methods currently are in their trial stages and their efficacy has not been determined.
