Many times people donate their time or money to organizations such as the Wexford Osceola Habitat for Humanity to aid in their mission.
Recently, a large donation was given to the non-profit organization, but it wasn't a donation of a person's time or money. It was a house. A family from southeast Michigan with roots in the region and who also has spent many summers on Lake Missaukee is donating the 1,250 square foot home with a two-car attached garage.
Wexford Osceola Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Amy Gibbs said the family decided to build their dream home on the property but wanted to do something with the existing home besides demolishing it. After some brainstorming, Gibbs said the family decided they wanted to bless another family by donating their existing home to Wexford Osceola Habitat for Humanity.
What that means is the home has been loaded onto a trailer and is ready to move, but the only hold-up is getting things approved on the utility company's side.
"We need to get their OK. It has been taking a long time to get a quote on how much it will cost to move," Gibbs said. "They have an engineering team drive and count all the lines on the poles along the route to find out how many people they need and what kind of job it is."
The family donating the home, who wish to remain anonymous, are patiently waiting to get the process of building their dream home on Lake Missaukee started as building costs continue to rise.
Once the clearance is given, Gibbs said the home will be moved via trailer to a new location. It then will be put to auction. While the agency was going to move it to a location in Wexford County and place a family in it, Gibbs said the cost was too prohibitive. By putting the house up for auction, Gibbs said the proceeds can be used to help multiple families in both Osceola and Wexford counties through various programs such as A Brush with Kindness.
The auction is still in the planning stages, but Gibbs said they have already had 20 inquires about the home. If a person is interested in taking part in the auction they may call Gibbs at (231) 775-7561 or email her at director@wexfordhabitat.org. Details about the auction also will be placed on the Wexford Osceola Habitat for Humanity Facebook page.
"This is a win-win situation for all," Gibbs said. "We can relocate the home and use the proceeds towards our mission of building and repairing safe and affordable housing for families in our community."
