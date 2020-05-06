CADILLAC — Like many right now, Shane and Cindy Suiter are struggling financially due to COVID-19.
Because they can't work at their normal jobs, both have taken part-time jobs to generate some income. They probably could have more money coming in if they were on unemployment, but they would rather work.
The Suiters are not afraid of hard work. With that mentality, they decided to become small business owners.
The struggles they are facing are similar to many others, but as small business owners, they are not struggling to pay bills. They are fighting not to lose everything.
"That is the big difference. It is a complete flip from working, but off right now. We went from investing and having a good retirement to potentially losing everything and having to pull a 17-foot camper into my parents' driveway," Shane said.
A DREAM THAT HAS BECOME A NIGHTMARE
The story of how the Suiters got to Northern Michigan and became the owners of the Cadillac Woods Campground is a long tale.
Shane is from the eastern part of Tennessee, while Cindy is from Kansas. Shane was active duty Army and the two met while he was stationed at Fort Riley in Kansas. On their third date, Shane said he would like to own a campground someday and Cindy's eyes lit up.
She too had a similar dream.
"I always tell people (Cindy) is the courageous one. She had lived in one place and had one job and she left everything," Shane said. "She left everything for this dream and it turned into a nightmare."
When the Suiters bought the campground, they poured their life savings and retirement into it. In their eyes, they could work hard, build up the campground, its clientele, and sell it. The hope is it will sell for twice what they invested or maybe more.
They believed they were well on their way.
When the Suiters bought the campground it was rundown, according to Shane. Online reviews were struggling to get above 3.0 out of 5 on Google and there was little to none in terms of a customer base.
The Suiters got to work and started renovating the facilities and the campground. The campground now features a miniature golf course, pool, general store, playground, grills, propane, ice, and a hiking trail. They started to build a customer base and by last fall Google reviews were up to 4.5.
Like with any small business, Shane said the second year of operations is crucial. All the money they had for personal investment capital was used up. They were looking at this season to be profitable.
"We were thinking we are in good shape. The phone is ringing off the hook and we are full for Memorial Day. This (the pandemic) could not have happened a worse time," Shane said.
Shane said the phone is still ringing with people looking to come to the campground, but he has to turn them away. He said they don't call back.
Shane and Cindy are clinging to the hope they can open after May 15. If that happens and they can be open for Memorial Day, Shane said he believes they will "eek by."
"It is beyond frustrating to think we will just eek by. I don't want to belittle what is going on with the virus, but some of the decisions being by the government don't make sense," he said. "We worked for 20-plus years putting money into a 401K and we decided to invest in our hard work to expand our savings and retirement. We are going from a retirement plan to a good small business model to potentially losing everything and being homeless in a 17-foot camper."
NOT COUNTING ON ANYTHING
While there are various programs out there designed to help business owners like the Suiters, Shane said he is not counting on assistance coming his way.
When it comes to initiatives like the Paycheck Protection Program, the Suiters don't qualify for it. The PPP is a loan designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll. The U.S. Small Business Administration will forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities.
The problem for the Suiters is the only employees are Shane and Cindy.
"Our small business is just my wife and I. We only qualify for the Disaster Relief Fund," Shane said.
While the details vary, they are all intended to help a business after physical or economic damage is caused by a declared disaster. An SBA disaster loan can be used to repair or replace real estate, personal property, machinery and equipment, and inventory and business assets.
Shane said the SBA was talking about having direct deposits in three days of $1,000 per employee and after that, the small business could get low-interest disaster relief loans. Like the state's unemployment website, Shane said after about five or six days the SBA's website couldn't keep up.
Recently, Shane said his loan counselor told him the $1,000 payments are just starting to get placed in accounts but they likely are not offering loans. While that news is not good, Shane also said he couldn't say with 100% certainty that he won't get a loan, but he is not counting on it at this point.
"To say I'm not getting a loan from the SBA. I can't say it. It could come today," he said. "Right now, I'm not counting on anything. I'm trying to do what I can to survive. We are working part-time jobs to pay business bills."
