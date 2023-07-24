A family affair: Rennell’s and family celebrates 50th wedding and 35th golf outing anniversaries

June and Jerry Rennell have a lot to celebrate this year.
On May 25, the Rennell’s celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
“I wake up and I think, ‘Oh my god honey! We’ve been married 50 years,’” June said.
Now in August at their annual golf outing, they will renew their vows with the help of Jerry’s brother, Jim, who married them for the first time decades ago.
“All seven children are coming in and what better time to have your vows,” June said.
Their children are coming from across the world from Germany, Colorado, and Texas for both the vow renewal and to play some golf.
“It’s been a wonderful tradition,” June said.
This year there will 44 family and friends playing golf together which is the most they have ever had.
June said they have never missed a year.
The group has always played in teams, with the winners getting added to the 35-year-old trophy that has been a part of the tradition from the start.
June said the trophy was originally found by their son in the garbage, and it had a bowler on the top.
They were able to secure a golfer to sit on top of the trophy, and it stands over three feet tall with the names of all the winners throughout the years including the winning team, closest to the pin, and longest drive.
“I guess you could say we’re a game family,” June said.
She said keeping busy and doing different things together has been a key to her and Jerry’s marriage.
“I would say my husband is my best friend. I have great girlfriends, but I’m telling you I’d rather hang out with my husband,” June said. “He’s got a great sense of humor, we laugh at each other, and we do a lot together.”
Combining golf and family, it only makes sense that the Rennell’s renew their vows on the 18th hole at the Evergreen Resort.
The wedding will be followed by a reception, all taking place on Aug. 11 followed by golf on Saturday, Aug. 12.
“It’s wonderful, I just hope I don’t cry,” June said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.