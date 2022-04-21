A family affair: Shanklands first to water ski Lake Cadillac

CADILLAC — The groundhog is probably the most famous prognosticator when it comes to determining the start of spring, but here in Cadillac, we have the Shanklands.
For generations, the Shankland family has braved frigid waters to claim to be the first to water ski on Lake Cadillac. It is an annual rite of spring in these parts. On April 12, that tradition was achieved once again when Noah, 11, Benn, 7, Lilly, 13, and their father Andrew, celebrated spring with the four generations cruising Lake Cadillac. The annual early water skiing run was the first time for both Benn and Lilly.
Andrew followed up with a barefoot run in honor of his late father Bob, who was instrumental in helping to develop the family’s love of water skiing. Bob passed away in 2017.
Noah, Benn and Lilly’s great grandfather, George Shankland, started the tradition in the 1950s, and it has been carried on by his great uncles, uncles, and father. Noah was the first of the fourth generation to carry on the tradition.
