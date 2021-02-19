A few new COVID cases recorded locally

CADILLAC — The Cadillac News coverage area hasn't had a COVID-19 death since February 8.
That's according to the newspaper's analysis of state-provided data.
Osceola County, which has had the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the newspaper's coverage area, has also had the most recent COVID-19 death. It was on Feb 8, the only COVID-19 death in the Cadillac News coverage area so far in February. Osceola County has had 23 COVID-19 deaths.
Missaukee County, which has had 11 COVID-19 deaths, most recently lost somebody to the coronavirus on Jan. 29. Before that, Wexford County lost somebody to COVID-19 on Jan. 25, the county's 19th. Lake County's 10th COVID-19 death was on Jan. 20.
COVID-19 cases have slowed in recent days, though three of the newspaper's four counties added new cases on Thursday.
Wexford County, which has a pandemic total of 1,322, added four new cases on Thursday. The county also recorded two new probable cases for a pandemic total of 98 for suspected cases.
Missaukee County added two confirmed cases and one probable case, reaching respective pandemic totals of 597 and 138.
Osceola County added one case and reached a pandemic total of 896.
Lake County held steady at 337 and has had just one case in the past 10 days.
Statewide confirmed cases reached 578,091 on Thursday. Deaths were at 15,273 after a review of vital records.
The state announced on Thursday that vaccine shipments continued to be delayed this week due to winter weather conditions in Kentucky and Tennessee.
“We ask that Michiganders confirm their appointments prior to traveling and to have patience as providers seek to reschedule any appointments,‘ said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health, said in a news release. “Unfortunately, distribution of the vaccine in this circumstance is simply out of our control. Vaccine providers across the state are working hard to get 70% of Michiganders age 16 and older vaccinated with the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible.‘
MDHHS reported that the CDC said Pfizer vaccines were not shipped out on Monday, Feb. 15 due to weather conditions. A limited number of Pfizer vaccine shipments are being processed this week. Severe weather also impacted the McKesson distribution center in Memphis.
"Every aspect of distribution was impacted including air and ground transport, as well as work force, including personnel for packing and sorting vaccine. Moderna vaccines were not shipped on Monday, Feb. 15, Tuesday, Feb. 16 or Wednesday, Feb. 17 due to adverse weather conditions," a news release stated.
