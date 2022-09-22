CADILLAC — Temperatures so far this September haven’t really felt very fall-like but in an ironic twist, all that is expected to change today — the first day of the autumnal equinox.
Accuweather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said while the summer months overall saw slightly below-normal temperatures — 2.1 below in June, 0.9 below in July, and 0.3 below in August — September has bucked that trend, with temperatures 3 degrees above normal as of Wednesday.
That unseasonal warmth is expected to be moderated today, when Buckingham said temperatures are forecasted to drop significantly and possibly produce the first frost of the season.
According to the National Weather Service, high temperatures tomorrow during the day aren’t expected to reach above 54 degrees, while low temperatures at night could dip to near freezing — 34 degrees.
“People might want to bring sensitive plants indoors,” said Buckingham, who added that the low temperatures might kick off the harvest season for area farmers.
“It will definitely feel like sweatshirt weather,” Buckingham said. “It will have that raw October or November feel to it ... like football season or salmon fishing weather.”
Temperatures are forecasted to rebound into the 60s Friday, Saturday and Sunday but Buckingham said the remaining days are September probably will remain much colder than the beginning of the month. Buckingham said they believe temperatures during the remainder of the month will follow a “roller coaster” pattern, with quick spikes 10-15 degrees above seasonal norms, followed by cold fronts returning fall-like conditions to the area.
This is a typical type of pattern heading into a La Nina winter, which is what the U.S. has experienced for the last three winters in a row, Buckingham said. What that means for October and November is more of the same type of quick temperature fluctuations; while temperatures might spike back up into the 70s a few days in October, for instance, those highs are predicted to come crashing down a day later when the cold front moves through.
Temperatures overall in October are forecasted to be 1 to 1.5 degrees above normal while temperatures in November are forecasted to be 1 to 2 degrees below normal. Temperatures for the first half of December are forecasted to be 1 to 2 degrees above normal.
Overall, variations in temperature averages aren’t expected to be too extreme, producing an average season in most respects.
According to the Farmers’ Almanac, the extended fall forecast calls for lower-than-usual temperatures nationwide. The cold will really begin to take hold during the latter half of November and continue right through the rest of the year.
The Farmers’ Almanac also predicts above normal precipitation for a wide swath of the central part of the country, including the Great lakes, Ohio Valley and Midwest as well as the Rockies and Great Plains.
Buckingham confirmed there likely will be a few opportunities in the next several weeks for active weather in the form of rain showers and storms but he said it’s not looking like snow will come early this year; it’s possible the first snow could arrive by October but given historical norms, Buckingham said it’s more likely to make its appearance sometime in November.
