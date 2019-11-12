EVART — It was a stirring and fitting tribute to veterans in the gymnasium at Evart High School on Monday afternoon.
The Veterans Day program, sponsored by Charter Spectrum, featured essay presentations on the topic “What Makes America Great?‘ by first place winner Amaya Vallette, a junior, and second-place winner Ayla Schmidt, a sophomore, and addresses to the students from Dr. Gerald Nichols, a longtime school board member and Coast Guard veteran, along with Army veteran and Republican Congressman Jason Wentworth and State Senator Curt VanderWall.
Korean War veteran David Brickey, the past commander of the Evart Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 7979 and one of the 25 area veterans who were present at Monday’s event, accepted a $1,000 contribution from Marilyn Passmore of Charter on behalf of the VFW Post.
The Evart High School band performed a military tribute and Evart seniors and honor guard members Sareania McGinnis and Zandrea Geranen explained each step of the flag-folding ceremony for the students as veterans folded the flag.
Principal Jessica Kolenda moderated the event and had a nice surprise for the veterans as the students who filled the bleachers stood up and presented homemade “Thank You‘ signs. There were two moving videos shown during the program as well and students had the opportunity to mingle briefly with the veterans and ask them questions at the end.
“This is really nice on the part of Evart High School and Charter and we appreciate it very much,‘ said Brickey, a longtime Evart resident whose six brothers all served in the military, including his oldest brother who survived the Pearl Harbor attack of 1941.
“We also appreciate being able to speak to the kids. We want them to realize just how fortunate they are to live in the greatest country in the world with the freedoms we enjoy. At the same time, we want them to understand the freedoms we have did not come without a price.‘
