When Joe Hurlburt, Randy Norman, and Alan Devereaux are in a room together, you can tell they enjoy being around each other.
The stories of past experiences, the subtle jabs they give to each other and wry smile that crosses one of their faces when those verbal darts land, all show there is history between them. These three men are friends, and it shows.
While Hurlburt and Norman’s friendship started in Manton as children, Devereaux joined the friend circle a little later in life. The three were in their late teens or early 20s when they were first joined together. The three met in the then-Cadillac Mercy Hospital auditorium for an emergency medical technician training.
“I’m 61. Randy is 60 and Al is 56. He was the pup. I was working at the (Wexford County) sheriff’s office, Randy worked at the (Cadillac) fire department. Alan was up and coming in the EMS world,‘ Hurlburt said.
Norman said he remembered Hurlburt called him and asked if he wanted to sign up for the training. After he pondered the question, Norman decided he did. He already was a trained firefighter and was looking for the next step in that training. At the time, Norman said firefighters within the city’s department didn’t do anything related to emergency medical services. That didn’t start until the late 1980s, according to Norman.
For Devereaux, his journey into the field of EMS started via two different organizations. The influence of a friend at the Traverse City Boy Scout camp as well as wanting to work the ski patrol at Caberfae Peaks is what led to him signing up for the EMT training at the hospital.
“To be on the ski patrol at Caberfae you had to be an EMT. So that was one of the other reasons,‘ Devereaux said. “I started on the ski patrol back in 1984 after I got (certified). I didn’t get into EMS full-time until 1990.‘
In March 1983, the three friends became certified as EMTs. With friendship developed, the three young men went their separate ways.
Hurlburt went to work within the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Norman was in the early stages of his more than 30-year career within the Cadillac Fire Department, and Devereaux was working on the ski patrol and eventually started to work his way up the local ladder in the world of EMS.
Although they remained friends, the times they were together were few and far between. That, however, changed in 2017.
Norman and Devereaux remained local, but Hurlburt moved downstate. He returned to Manton and built a house. It was before that move that Hurlburt went back to something he started in 1983 and got his paramedic’s certification.
“I spent 24 years working in the federal prison and when I retired I stayed downstate in the Detroit area. I got my paramedic’s license and worked,‘ he said. “I was really busy. I came up north to retire, quit working and be a grandpa.‘
While Hurlburt had the idea to not work after coming back to Manton, he said Paul Owens and Aaron Sogge of North Flight EMS had different ideas. They constantly asked if he would like to work for the EMS service and eventually Hurlburt said he would.
Norman had retired from his role at the Cadillac Fire Department in 2015. He was enjoying his retired life but said he took different jobs to keep busy. Hurlburt asked him if he still had his EMT certification. While his certification hadn’t lapsed completely, Norman said he had to do some things to get it current.
Through his friend’s constant coaxing, Norman did what he had to do to become current with his certification. With that, the two retired men who were originally trained back in the early 1980s to do this kind of work were together again. Hurlburt works full-time while Norman works part-time.
Devereaux said he started working for Wexford County EMS in 1990. Like Hurlburt and Norman, he had let his certification lapse and had to get recertified. He worked there for five years before North Flight EMS bought it. He worked for North Flight 19 years before he started working for Missaukee EMS as its director/coordinator. On Dec. 20, Devereaux said he will be retiring from his position within Missaukee EMS after serving in that capacity since 2007.
Although he has plans that include teaching, he was not ready to share what the future may have in store. Regardless, the three friends say the catalyst for getting into EMS is simple — they all like helping people.
“It is in my heart to help people when they are down and out or having their worst day,‘ Devereaux said.
