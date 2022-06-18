CADILLAC — A variety of fresh, locally-grown produce was on display Tuesday on the first day of this year’s Cadillac Farmers Market, which featured around 30 vendors.
Micro greens, beef, baked goods, lamb and mushrooms were just a few of the edible items for sale.
Tyler Short was one of the vendors with items on display; his specialty is mushrooms.
As a teenager, Short spent a lot of time foraging for morel mushrooms, and after obtaining his college degree in biology, he turned that childhood hobby into a money-making enterprise.
His business, Mycelium Gourmet Mushrooms, offers several mushroom varieties, including the most popular — lion’s mane — which has a sweet taste with a fleshy texture similar to crab meat and often used by vegetarians as a substitute for crab.
While spring and fall offer the ideal temperatures for growing mushrooms, Short said fungi sales peak in the summertime, as they’re perfect sides for many dishes made on an outdoor grill, including steaks and hamburgers.
This will be the second year that Short has had a booth set up at the Cadillac Farmers Market. Last year, he heard about the market through word of mouth and was immediately impressed by the venue.
“You could tell that they’re passionate about supporting local farmers,” Short said.
Judging from the turnout on Tuesday, Short anticipated that this year’s farmers market will be even bigger than last year.
Market manager Mary Galvanek said the market has continued to grow since last year, when she took over operations and began a campaign to bring in more vendors.
At the time she took it over, Galvanek said there were only four vendors but through a combination of social media outreach, newspaper and television appearances, and advertising, she and her team last year were able to increase that number to as high as 40.
This year, she’s anticipating there will be around 60 vendors on Fridays, which is close to their venue capacity. Generally speaking, Galvanek said Fridays are the most heavily-attended market days, due in part to weekend tourism.
Galvanek said one of the big challenges in bringing more vendors to the market is finding farms that aren’t growing specifically for a larger commercial entity and who are willing to sell their produce locally.
“We’re in a food desert inside an agricultural community,” Galvanek said. “It’s been very, very difficult ... but we’re getting the word out. We’re a local food and community art movement. That community feel — that’s what vendors want.”
Galvanek said it’s still a little early in the season and many crops aren’t mature enough to harvest, but by July 15, local farmers will be “coming out in droves” to sell their produce at the farmers market.
Alongside the assortment of edible items for sale Tuesday was a wide array of non-edible merchandise.
Anne Wohlfeill and her husband, Matt, had a booth set up to sell “felt food for creative play,” which are pieces of felt made into food designs that kids can play with.
“This is our first year doing this here (at the Cadillac Farmers Market),” Matt said. “It’s a great, great facility. We plan to be here regularly during the summer.”
Matt said compared to the open parking lot where the farmers market used to be held, the Market at Cadillac Commons is a huge improvement.
“We’re excited to get out and do this,” Matt said. “A lot of people came out the first day. Obviously there is a lot of interest in this.”
Market days are every Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
