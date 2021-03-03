CADILLAC — On an overcast February morning, crews from the Cadillac Streets Department start a digging project.
While there are numerous reasons why the crew could be digging, there is only one this morning. The crew is performing a municipal duty, but its members also are helping a family during a time of need. That fact is not lost on Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne.
On this day, the crew is digging a grave at Maple Hill Cemetery.
One of the major misconceptions people have related to digging a grave is that it doesn't happen in the winter. Payne said while there are not as many, the job his crew performed on that overcast day is proof they can do it.
"We bury people all year long no matter what it's like. Our streets plow crew will stick around and make that happen even if they have been plowing all night," he said. "The streets department guys dig the graves."
This winter, Payne said the blanket of snow that has stayed since late December helped to keep the ground from freezing. When the ground is frozen, crews will use a cement saw. Once they can get through the frost line, he said crews use a backhoe to dig the rest of the grave. He also said crews put the dirt in a trailer and store it inside, so it doesn't freeze before it is backfilled into the grave.
By doing that, the crews have found it helps to alleviate sinking and settling in the spring.
Another misconception people have is that graves are six feet deep. Payne said they are typically 54 inches. He said the only requirement is that there are 18 inches of cover on a grave.
"A concrete vault goes in the ground and then the casket goes inside the vault. Then the lid is put on the vault and then it has to be 18 inches of cover from there," he said.
He said the burial process is similar for the remains of a person who was cremated
When the need arises to dig a grave, Payne said a phone call will come from the funeral home. He said they are given a name. If that person owns a plot in the cemetery, Payne said its location is found. They do a quick check to see if there are any graves nearby and then they lay out the 4 by 12 site. Once they start digging, Payne said the process takes, on average, two hours.
"They will lay it out and start digging. We have crib boards we have to put in to keep the dirt back as we dig," he said.
When it comes to when it is the busiest, Payne said it varies. He added that for obvious reasons, it is more constant during the warmer months and there always seems to be multiple burials in the late fall before winter starts. However, Payne said it can be busy in the winter.
For example, Payne said last September his crews dug 12 graves and then there were no funerals in October and only one in November. He also said there can be times when they are digging graves every week in the winter and then there is a stretch where they don't dig any.
"What makes it tough is the snow. If I get a call, we will take the name and look through the books. We have books from the 1900s. We will research who owns the site," he said. "Then you look for them. When there are two feet of snow, it is hard to look at the headstones."
Payne said they have upgraded to a computer database, but they still have to utilize the card file for some older plots dating back to the 1950s. Once the plot is found, Payne said they have to make sure they have the right to be buried there or that they purchased a lot.
Once all that is figured out, they dig the grave and more importantly make sure the funeral home and the family can make it to the site. That is especially important during the winter.
He said many times the city crews act as pallbearers and help get the casket to the rack that lowers it into the vault. Once they do that, Payne said his crews will stand away from the funeral until it is time for them to backfill the grave. Payne said it takes a different tone once they start doing that part of the job.
"When we are digging the crew is good at getting the job done. When it changes and it is time to bury someone, the guys will show up and do the job," he said. "There is usually no talking when we do the backfill."
Ultimately, Payne said it is not hard for his crews to go above and beyond when doing this job. It can be time-consuming and, at times, it can be harder than it needs to be, but Payne said he and his crews will continue to make sure the needs of the family are met in their time of grieving.
