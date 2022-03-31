CADILLAC — Although the environmental movement of the 1970s is the cause for the push for recycling in the United States, another factor has led many construction projects to adopt a more green approach — cost savings.
For at least 15 years, and probably longer, construction projects have been recycling what they can, according to Skillman Corporation Site Superintendent for the Cadillac Area Public Schools bond projects Dan Viox. All three phases of the bond project have utilized recycling to help keep costs as low as possible, but Viox said the current and final phase at the high school is recycling the most.
That is due to the amount of demolition in the final phase, Viox said.
“As a whole, on a construction site, everyone recycles what they can. When we bid this out, the contractors take on the responsibility of everything in the building,” he said. “Anything the school throws away, they will recycle.”
Viox said the steel and concrete from the demolition at the junior high were separated and recycled. The wiring was stripped and recycled. Any wood from beat-up tables and chairs was taken and recycled. Even the chairs with plastic had the legs separated from them and were recycled.
At the end of the day, Viox said the demolition of the wing at the old junior high only resulted in 20 yards of debris being taken to the landfill. The rest was recycled.
While the environmental impact is great, Viox said it also saves taxpayers money as low bids incorporate the money generated from recycling.
“I would say we might save $1 million. If I take all the contractors and put them all together,” he said.
“Electrical, mechanical, they all put that value in there. They know they are getting some money back.”
While this job is recycling materials, Viox said the CAPS projects are not considered LEED construction projects. LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, is a third-party green building certification program and the globally recognized standard for the design, construction and operation of high-performance green buildings and neighborhoods.
Viox said even though the projects are not considered LEED project, putting recycling into the process is typically not a hard sell once the cost savings is mentioned.
“The district saves money by doing it, which means the taxpayers do. Plus, it doesn’t go to the landfill,” Viox said. “It’s a win-win for everyone all around.”
CAPS superintendent Jennifer Brown said after all of the asbestos was removed from the building, demolition contractors deconstructed the building sorting materials into recycling and reuse piles. She also said the contractors took the time and care to dismantle areas that were being demolished to salvage materials for reuse and recycling to keep as much out of the landfill as possible.
“More and more materials are recyclable and reusable for many different industry projects significantly reducing the environmental impact,” she said.
The project’s recycling aspect also is being used in the classroom.
Cadillac High School Field Ecology teacher Nate Metzger said after having a conversation with one of the school’s maintenance employees, he found out about how the construction project was recycling nearly everything. That’s when he got the idea to use it as a teachable moment.
“The metal was all being taken to Padnos. The bricks were going to be crushed and reused. The only part of the building that can’t be recycled is part of the roof,” he said. “We had a conversation in class about what was going on. We then walked over and watched the crew separating and loading up the different piles of materials.”
On Feb. 14, the CAPS Board of Education held a groundbreaking ceremony that signified the start of the final phase of construction. The bond funding for the construction was passed in 2018 by district voters and was designed to impact all buildings in the district with $65.5 million in renovations, additions and upgrades.
The majority of the bond’s generated funds, $32.5 million, support the renovation of the junior/senior high school. The central office also will be relocated to the high school. Those projects are the last to start, and the asbestos abatement was the beginning stage.
Highlights of this final phase include renovated auditorium with new seating, lighting, paint, flooring and stage, new HVAC with air conditioning throughout, renovated classroom space in the 400 hall, including science, art and band rooms and 30 new classrooms in a building addition.
There also will be new instructional technology, a new student commons/cafeteria that includes a performance space and break-out spaces for student groups, online learners, clubs and more.
There will be new collaborative spaces in the new academic wing, fully renovated bathrooms, new wellness center, new first-floor weight room, renovated robotics lab, renovated orchestra room with storage, new special education room with sensory space, new front offices with improved secure entry, new outdoor learning space, increased parking, new student entry with an enlarged corridor, new tennis courts, new parking lot lighting and stadium parking, new stadium bathrooms, entrance and fencing, new site walkways and sidewalks and renovated locker rooms.
The high school project will be completed in phases. The current and first phase started in January and is expected to be completed in the late fall 2023. This phase includes the demolition of the current junior high academic wing and the addition of a new classroom wing. A new entry, administrative offices, students commons/cafeteria, bathrooms, locker rooms, outdoor learning space and more.
As for the completion date for the entire project, it should be completed by fall 2024.
