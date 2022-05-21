CADILLAC — Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center students are not strangers to learning experiences that are different than typical classroom learning.
The learning is typically hands-on and students can find out real fast if they are truly interested in a program or if it’s not for them. On Friday, public safety program students like Taylor Recca got a hands-on experience that showed them what it is really like for firefighters, emergency medical technicians or police officers during a mock crash exercise.
Although members of the Haring Township Fire Department, Cherry Grove Township Fire Department, Missaukee EMS and Cadillac Police Department were on hand for the exercise, the students in the public safety program responded to the mock crash as if they were the actual first responders.
For the students like Recca, it was an eye-opening experience.
“It’s a little bit chaotic. I was recently in a car crash and this just kind of gave me a new perspective on the police side of how (a crash scene) needs to be run,” she said. “It just gave me a whole new perspective of how the world works in situations like this.”
Recca said criminology has been an interest of hers, and taking the public safety class just made sense since she has family in the military. She said she would eventually like to pursue a career in criminal psychology.
Public safety instructor Brett DeAugustine said the class has been studying crashes and law all year and Friday’s mock crash was the culmination of all that classroom work in a hands-on experience. He also said the students were able to work alongside real professionals and see what a crash scene would be like.
“For our students, this is exposure to what they’re going to see once they get out in the field. It’s a good opportunity for the professionals because they get to do training alongside the kids and they get to be refreshed on things that they practice from time to time,” DeAugustine said.
While the program is open to juniors and seniors, DeAugustine said after they complete their two years, they still have additional training they have to do if they want to enter any of the professions the class teaches. He also said the CTC is hoping to develop more training where in the future the students will just be able to take a test and come out of the class ready for the workforce.
With the worker shortage for police, fire and EMS, DeAugustine said the public safety class could be an incubator for all the local agencies.
“We do have quite a few kids who are now working in the field that have come from this program, and we’re pretty proud of that,” he said.
