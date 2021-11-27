CADILLAC — Now that Thanksgiving is over, the holidays will kick into full gear, as Christmas ushers in a non-stop procession of tinsel, red and green lights, and cloyingly catchy songs.
In Cadillac, the inevitable shift to Christmas already was happening several days before Thanksgiving Day.
Crews were out on Monday hanging wreaths, lights and other decorations throughout the city, including over Mitchell Street, on the Shay Locomotive, in the Plaza at Cadillac Commons, and on light poles in the downtown area.
At some homes in the area, the holidays began even earlier, with people putting up inflatable Christmas decorations, nativity scenes and other icons of the festive season almost as soon as Halloween was over.
