CADILLAC — Multiple vehicles, including a bus, were packed full of food Thursday to be distributed to veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties.
Veteran Steve Birdwell spearheads the effort and he said he got the idea to start the new pantry after he worked at a few other pantries in the area. He said the hope is that veterans who are struggling and may not want to interact with the general public will come to this pantry for help.
They started during summer 2018 when Birdwell and other volunteers packed up a trailer and set up shop at the Cadillac Veterans Affairs Community Based Outpatient Clinic. It now is held at the Veterans Serving Veterans Park. On Thursday, Birdwell and other volunteers were preparing for the first food distribution of December, but he said this one was a bit different.
“[Thursday] is a special day because Third Day Farm does a special box every year for us. We started out doing probably 25 boxes at a time and now we are up to 60 or 70 boxes,” Birdwell said.
The multi-use building at the park serves as a food pantry strictly for veterans and their families. The pantry is open from 1 to 3 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month.
Those who come get canned and dry goods as well as frozen meat when available. It is open to veterans who live in either Wexford or Missaukee counties.
Birdwell the boxes provided by Third Day Farm included different meats, fresh produce and various canned and nonperishable goods.
Anne Gothard of Third Day Farm — who partners with friend Shirley Salmon and her husband Bob — said they have been providing these boxes to various organizations for several years, including Veterans Serving Veterans. Veterans are close to her husband’s heart as he is an Army veteran.
Anne said the boxes contain meat such as whole chicken, pork, beef, potatoes, apples, squash, onions, cabbage and eggs.
“We just felt the need to do this and the Lord blesses us so we’re allowed to just go ahead and bless other people,” Anne said. “We always plan for 50, but they needed 60, so we made that happen.”
The farm has been in Anne’s family since the late 1800s and the idea behind the 40-acre farm is simple. Anne’s parents, Richard and Lena Raden, used the farm as a homestead where Anne and her seven siblings were raised. The Radens utilized their land, cultivating produce and raising livestock.
While they were not considered rich, they never were left wanting when it came to food. They were able to share that with friends, neighbors and people in need. That practice, as well as a strong foundation in Christianity, remains in Third Day Farms today.
Birdwell said during the Dec. 23 food pick-up, veterans will receive a ham for the upcoming Christmas holiday. Birdwell said donations from the Home Depot and the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office allowed them to get the holiday ham and Ebel’s General Store in Falmouth also gave them a great deal on the meat.
Veterans Serving Veterans is a nonprofit organization made up of area veterans in support of disabled veterans. Organization founder Roger Bandeen, a retired Vietnam-era veteran, donated multiple acres on South 41 Road to create a place for veterans to call their own, a place where they can get involved in projects that provide camaraderie and purpose, healing and hope.
The Veterans Serving Veterans Park is located at 3740 S. 41 Road across from the airport. Drive down about half a mile and turn left at the signs. The food pantry is located in the building on the property.
Any veteran in need of assistance or anyone who is looking to donate to the pantry is urged to call Birdwell at 231-884-3597.
