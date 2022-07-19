CADILLAC — As summer moves along, Lake Cadillac, Mitchell and Missaukee remain popular spots to hang out and relax.
That’s why keeping those lakes healthy is so important.
At Restorative Lake Sciences (RLS), Dr. Jennifer Jermalowicz-Jones said the scientists managing Lake Cadillac and Mitchell have been conducting whole-lake aquatic vegetation surveys and delineating areas that contain invasive species, such as Eurasian watermilfoil and curly-leaf pondweed.
Through these processes, she said they can recommend treatments to address these invasives while protecting the native biodiversity of both lakes.
Through RLS’ survey efforts and use of specific herbicides to target only the problematic plants, Jermalowicz-Jones said it’s been a good year for the two lakes.
“This year has been excellent for both lakes so far, with much reduced invasive plants and a very healthy abundance and biodiversity of native aquatic plants,” she said.
With less precipitation in the area, Jermalowicz-Jones said there have also been fewer runoff-associated nutrients. She said that helps keep many aquatic plant communities balanced on numerous lakes, including our own.
Though the lakes are healthy, she said they are continuing to monitor them.
“RLS has also been collecting water quality samples of both lakes to determine the current nutrient status and evaluate other health indicators,” Jermalowicz-Jones said.
Over at Lake Missaukee, Mimi Zwolak, the president of the Missaukee Lake Association (MLA) and Chair of the Lake Missaukee Improvement Board (LMIB), said the overall health of the lake is good. However, she said they’re having issues with aquatic invasive species in the lake.
“From our water quality testing that we coordinate through the Lake Association, the health of the lake overall is pretty good,” Zwolak said. “Now, from the aquatic invasive species standpoint, we’re in trouble.”
In early June, Zwolak said the lake was treated after finding new beds of Eurasian watermilfoil and starry stonewort near the boat launch in Missaukee County Park. After surveying the lake again in early July, she said they found these aquatic invasive species had spread and weren’t dying off.
“I’m waiting to hear what the plan is for that,” she said. “The problem is that sometimes the milfoil hybridizes so that you get a hybrid milfoil and then it doesn’t react the same to the chemicals that we use.”
If the Eurasian watermilfoil and starry stonewort aren’t kept at bay, Zwolak said they can cause many problems for the lake.
“If we don’t keep it at bay, then the milfoil can grow up and mat over the surface of the lake so no one can swim or boat in it,” she said. “And then eventually kill off the native plants, and then there goes the fish.”
With tourism a big part of Lake City and other areas, she said a healthy lake in important for the community.
“It does have an economic impact on the area,” Zwolak said. “Can you imagine if it just died? What would happen to Lake City?”
While they look at how to treat the lake, Zwolak said one thing they can do is educate people. With aquatic invasive species, she said it’s typically humans who spread them from lake to lake because they’re not cleaning their boats.
Under state law, people are required to remove all aquatic plants from their boats before entering and after leaving a body of water. This is done through the state’s clean, drain, and dry initiative, which involved cleaning the boat and equipment, draining the boat after leaving a body of water, and drying it off.
Zwolak also said people should avoid disposing of their fishing bait directly into the lake and empty their live wells. These measures help prevent the possibility of any aquatic invasive species from being introduced into the lake.
“The best tool we have is educating people,” Zwolak said.
As people continue to head out on the water, Jermalowicz-Jones said Lake Cadillac and Mitchell should be in good shape for the remainder of the season.
“As long as the remainder of the season is mild, relative to both precipitation and temperatures, we can expect reduced growth of all algae and aquatic plants,” Jermalowicz-Jones said.
On Lake Missaukee, Zwolak said the Eurasian watermilfoil and starry stonewort shouldn’t affect too much for now.
“People are just going to see weed floating around more than normal and above the beaches,” she said. “But we’ll figure something out for another treatment and see if we can’t get it to die back.”
