Denny’s Shoe Repair has been a downtown Cadillac business for almost 50 years. That’s when a Vietnam-era veteran put his military training to good use repairing worn-out soles and heels, leather pursues, and providing orthopedic work.
Denny Grames, 77, learned his skills in the Army.
“I was drafted at 19 in 1965,” he said. “The military was a good experience. I wasn’t crazy about it, but it helped me out a lot in life.
“Growing up there were seven of us and I was willing to help,” he added. “I didn’t like school. And I had to help the family, that was the bigger concern. I helped Mom and Dad. We were just doing scrap metal. It was a very tough childhood. You were lucky to make $10 a day hauling tin and iron. It wasn’t worth much back then.”
At 16, he started working in the scrap yard. At 19 in 1965, he was drafted as the Vietnam conflict escalated. But he was “picked” to do shoe repair.
“I had no choice,” he said. “But that was a lucky draw. It never hurts to learn something new. I liked doing it. Including the military, I’ve been doing this for about 58 years.”
Denny grabbed a polished walking stick to cross the room and point to a certificate on the wall, a framed diploma for Quartermaster Grames, a 1966 graduate of the shoe repair course at Fort Lee, Virginia.
It’s a skill that helped him raise a large family with his wife, Onita, while making customers happy. That’s what he loves the most.
In March, Grames, a diabetic, passed out at the counter while helping a customer. He fell and broke his ankle. He had one surgery, but a second is still needed.
“They couldn’t do that one side because there was a big blood blister there,” he said. “I’m waiting for that to heal up. My ankle is like a toothache all the time until I get it fixed.”
Two of his children, Dan Grames and Tabitha Grames, filled in while he was home recuperating.
“My daughter came down from Traverse City three days a week and opened up until my son, who works at AAR, got out of work,” he said. “I was able to come back after six weeks and do little sewing jobs.”
Post-surgery, Denny’s foot is also weak. And it’s hard to operate the treadle of his specialized 100-year-old sewing machine.
The vintage Singer is an old friend. When he returned from the service, he was hired by the owners of Schoff’s Shoe Store to do repairs. The back end of the store was loaded with shoe repair machinery. When the store was sold in the early 1970s, he purchased the inventory and equipment, and started his business. He relies every day on that same equipment.
American Legion Spaghetti Dinner and Fundraising Event
Marcie Wilson of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary is heading up a fundraising spaghetti dinner to help Grames with medical expenses.
“He is a Vietnam-era veteran with almost 30 years of service, combined active duty and Michigan National Guard,” said Wilson. “He’s a Legionnaire and we should be stepping up to help our own.”
“Any help is good help,” Grames said in appreciation.
The event is Saturday, May 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion at 422 N. Mitchell St. in Cadillac.
There will be a raffle for an afghan featuring all of the military emblems.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.