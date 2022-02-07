CADILLAC — As a result of the emergence of new variants of COVID-19, nurses are exhausted.
At Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, nurses are hustling to give the proper care to their patients. Though there are enough nurses at this location, Betsy Rozeveld, Inpatient Nurse Manager, said they’re working extra shifts, which can be emotionally taxing on them. Nurses have been working overtime for two years now, sacrificing their time away from their families and even their families sacrificing for them, said Lori Barnes, Obstetrics Nurse Manager.
What happens behind closed doors at the hospital can be emotionally painful for nurses.
Many people think of nurses as people who have the skills to make someone feel better. To see patients linger in the hospital for a while and there’s nothing that nurses can do to give them the outcome that they want, Rozeveld said it’s difficult to be in their position as a nurse because they care so much about their patients and they wish they could do more to help.
Rozeveld said patients who have COVID-19 are usually staying in critical care for two to three weeks. As nurses, their goal is to release the patient in three days. When they’re staying at the hospital for a long period of time, Rozeveld said it disrupts the flow of patients, accumulating stress onto the nurses.
Taking care of a dying patient with COVID-19 is different than taking care of a dying patient years ago. Before COVID-19, Misty Donley, ED Nurse Manager, said that she would sit with the patient and hold their hand, but now, she’s in a suit and a huge mask, and the patient can’t see her face nor her smile. To Donley, it’s emotionally heartbreaking.
“You know, you have a patient that’s passing away and the wife formed a special bond with one of the nurses and called the nurse to come and sit with her while her husband was passing away because she didn’t want to be there by herself,” Rozeveld said. “Or facilitating a visit with a COVID positive wife who’s 60 plus years, passing away in our ICU and you know, making sure that we made a way for her to get up to see her husband and to see him safely before she passed away.”
While nurses are treating patients who have COVID-19, there are still patients that need surgery, patients that get pneumonia or patients that have heart failure. Since the hospital doesn’t have the bed capacity for full surgical form, Barnes said they have to be careful about how many surgeries they do per week, knowing they’re going to have a cycle of COVID-19 patients who are going to be very ill and need care.
Even so, there has been limitations in ambulances and EMS, due to labor and workforce shortages. Looking back three years ago, Kathryn Bandfield-Keough, Chief Nursing Officer, said that transferring a sick patient to a higher level of care was never an issue. Now, it’s an issue because there’s not enough staff in some hospitals and not enough beds.
“We wish people could just walk through our halls, see what we see, see what we do and talk to these patients, so that they can see what we’re dealing with on a day-to-day basis. You know, everybody can read the COVID-19 numbers in the paper and even on Munson’s website, but we see the faces that go with those COVID-19 numbers,” Rozeveld said.
In addition to the pressures that nurses go through, there has also been an increase in violence. People who experience grief, frustration or fear, Bandfield-Keough said nurses are being punched, hit, kicked or scratched. People experiencing grief is one concern, but taking it out on a nurse is a whole different concern.
Barnes said if someone took a room full of COVID-19 positive patients, there’s going to be a section that is going to be severely ill and/or die, a section that is going to be mild and a section that is going to be in-between. The scariest thing, Barnes said is that a person will not know where they fall into that statistic until they’re in it.
“Everybody has a different view of what this pandemic is. But that really doesn’t diminish any of it and the fact that it’s here, and you can look at the numbers for hospitalization rates, or whatever and say like, ‘Why are you worried? You know, the hospitalization rate is so low?’” Rozeveld said. “Well, until it’s your family member, until you lose your family member, then you’re like, ‘Oh, there it is, you know, now COVID-19 has a face of a loved one; that’s mine.’”
Through the sweat and tears, nurses are beyond proud for who they are and how they serve the community. Donley said nurses want to do a great job because they love their community, so they show up to work even when life may be difficult and are deeply dedicated to their patients.
“I look back and I’m in awe at what people are able to accomplish. They show up, they’re here, they’re here for long hours, and then they go home,” Bandfield-Keough said. “Women I know put in a whole second shift caring for their families.”
The future of COVID is unpredictable, with new variants appearing and how contagious the new variants could be. Rozeveld said it feels like they’re running a race where they don’t know where the finish line is, yet the nurses at Munson Healthcare are optimistic that they will storm through COVID-19 with determination and pride, knowing that they are the best that they can be.
