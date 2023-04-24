A Mission of Joy

Laura Kurella, our Cadillac News food columnist, loves to spread joy. She's on a mission "to sneak vitality into people's lives through good food."
She works from home - a log home featuring a 20x40-foot kitchen with views of the Manistee National Forest. When she and her husband Richard Taylor bought the home, it came with a large garden and an attached greenhouse - now packed with fresh herbs, flowers and vegetables.
From this idyllic spot near Wellston, Kurella reaches a global audience as a food columnist and cookbook author. Her newest book, "Midwest Morsels: Memorable Recipes and Reflections," is a culinary memoir, "a memoir of my life told through recipes," she said.
While writing the book, her memoir theme was expanded after she lost two older sisters to COVID-related deaths.
"I'm the youngest of seven," said Kurella, who grew up in Whiting, Indiana, a city on the southern shore of Lake Michigan in the Chicago Metropolitan Area. "These deaths rattled the family; it was really hard and I couldn't focus so I put the book aside."
While they grieved, family conversations concluded it was time to preserve their family recipes for future generations. So with input from her siblings and her two daughters, Kurella "squeezed all the family stuff" into the book as well, including vintage family photos, stories and recipes from her Eastern European heritage.
Now she's promoting it throughout the Midwest with book signings and high-spirited cooking demonstrations - a labor of love and joy. The book is a celebration of her 20-year anniversary as an award-winning food columnist, recipe developer, and food photographer - a career that unfolded as a mission as she connected with her 'higher power.'
"For me this is not so much a career path but a mission," she said. "In tandem to my work with food I've always had a day job. The food has been a side thing until recent years."
Her path into food journalism was prompted by an earlier time of mourning. It began after her father died when she was a teenager. He appeared healthy. But she realized that bad eating habits contributed to his death. Her grief inspired her to find a way to help others by guiding them to food that is beneficial to health.
"I didn't seek this out," she said. "It sought me. Basically it overtook my life. That's why I feel it's God's mission for me in life, the way it unfolded for me."
In the late 90s, Kurella began classes in natural and folk medicines plus herbology. After completing her studies in 2001, she crossed paths with a newspaper reporter who suggested that she write a column. Titled "Folk Medicine," its first print date was on 9/11.
Within two months, the Sturgis Journal asked her to write a food column with recipes. Reader interest kept expanding her column into larger markets. Now she is self-syndicated.
"And then The Food Channel found me," she said. They discovered her Facebook page - loved her photography - loved that she was a People's Choice winner in the World Food Championship. She became their first culinary correspondent to create content for them.
"They were so thrilled with my food photos and recipe development. . . and they like that I'm disguising nutrition as fun" she said.
Sneaking in nutrition as fun
I'm sneaky," she laughed. "Nutrition is fun. It gets you high and makes you feel great. . . I'm trying to get people to care more about themselves by eating better and feeling better about their lives. I think it's important that we make a positive difference in the lives of others."
She believes that her passion and "mission" exploded because she is using her God-given talents. Soon a book publisher contacted her, resulting in her first two cookbooks. Next she was asked to host two local cable television cooking shows and a local radio show, all near her hometown.
Following one's passion, she believes, ". . . lets us reach out to others so they can feel the joy, that's why they call it the joy of cooking. It has a ripple effect. I am a joy junkie. There's nothing on earth that compares to having that inner connection. That's why there is so much strife. We need more people other there to spread the joy. We need to blanket the earth."
(Sidebar)
Recipe Development
One of Kurella's favorite challenges is recipe development. And right now she is working on one for her book tour - a one bite cake ball.
This treat is based on her award-winning "Taste of Home" Magazine's Recipes Across America - her Michigan Cherry Japanese-style cheesecake.
"I love the challenge that food competitions bring me," Kurella said. "I get lost in the process and feel like a winner when I hear compliments. . . especially when they come from my husband Richard!"
"I'm working on developing a mini-quick version of my Traverse City cheesecake," she said. "The cheesecake is laborious. . . almost like a soufflé. It's light and airy with a creamy, smooth texture. It's a cross between a home-baked Angel food cake and New York style cheesecake. It's a collision of the two. Then I drizzle a topping, a blend of the Traverse City Whiskey Company cocktail cherries and black pepper for zing. It's an explosion of flavor. I reduced this recipe to a cake ball with a cherry glaze over it. Everyone will get one. This will drive them nuts."
Kurella's newest cookbook, "Midwest Morsels" can be ordered on Amazon or her website: www.laurakurella.com.
Commented
