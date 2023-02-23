CADILLAC — Indy filmmaker Rob Grabow already put his money where his mouth is when it comes to his soon-to-be-released feature film, “The Year of the Dog” and he plans on continuing that trend with its upcoming premiere.
The film is a passion project for Grabow. Whether it was the year it took to write the script, the whirlwind 19 days in a cold and snowy Montana it took to film the 140 scenes during a global pandemic in early 2021, or the roughly year-long post-production editing and marketing process that is culminating with its premiere.
When the film opens, which is expected to occur on March 3, the Goodrich Quality Theaters Cadillac Cinema 4 will be one of the 100 screens it will be shown on.
In addition to being the film’s writer, Grabow also is the film’s producer, co-director and lead actor. He used his life savings to make the film.
The film takes the audience on the journey of Grabow’s character, a loner alcoholic struggling with addiction, who is trying to stay sober long enough so he can see a parent who is nearing the end of their life. The film’s other main character is a stray rescue dog portrayed by animal actor and Siberian Husky, Caleb. The film shows the connection Grabow’s character has with the dog and how they both change for the better as a result of that connection.
The idea for the movie was a convergence of a few things, according to Grabow.
“I grew up in a community where addiction was rampant and people I knew were struggling. I also grew up in the mushing community so I’m familiar with it,” he said.
Grabow said he went on a mushing trip for fun in Montana and the man who led the trip was a recovering addict. He said he was able to stay sober because of his lead dog. Grabow said he shared his story and his dog’s story. When he returned home he wrote a script and then over the next year utilized personal experience and the people he knew to flesh out the fictitious story more.
He said the movie is about healing after an experience of suffering. It also is about how two loners can come together to make each other whole. For that reason, Grabow said he wanted to give back to organizations that help to connect people with rescue dogs and cats.
Grabow said during the film’s run, he is partnering with local shelters in every community where the film is being shown. He said he will donate 5% of what the film makes at each location with local shelters. In the Cadillac area, that shelter is the Missaukee County Humane Society.
“We all know people who have struggled with mental health or addiction. There are not a lot of movies that reflect what that experience is like,” he said. “It is a painful experience to be suffering alone. For those of us who know people who are struggling or struggled ourselves, this movie is saying you are not struggling alone.”
Once it premieres, the movie is expected to run in Cadillac for a week. Grabow said he is thankful that the film is being shown in Cadillac and welcomes any feedback from those who see it, which can be emailed to rob@theyearofthedogmovie.com.
