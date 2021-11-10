CADILLAC — For most of his life, Kent Myers has always had a job to do, but at the end of the year, he will be entering uncharted territory.
Since spring 2017, Myers has been the person veterans have seen when they visited the Wexford County Veterans Services Office. Since that time he has served as the office’s director but that will be ending in a little more than a month.
Soon they will see a new, but familiar face in that role, Kathy Cline. She has been serving as the office’s co-director. Previously she was a veterans service officer.
Myers retired from the Coast Guard after 20 years and also served five years in the Navy. He also worked other jobs after his service and Myers said he has never not had a job. As he put it, he always was doing something. So when his last day as the director comes and goes later next month, Myers said he already has plans for what he will be doing.
“My wife and I have an apple orchard we have been trying to focus on. It has been planted for 12 or 13 years,” he said. “It is starting to mature and it has a variety of apples. We have Macintosh, honey crisp, gala, Fuji and red and gold delicious.”
He has about 100 trees, and so far, he has been selling bags of his apples at farmers’ markets and also dehydrating those that are not visually appealing into apple chips and wedges.
While the orchard is his future, his current task remains to be the veteran services office director, at least for the next several weeks. During his time in the office, Myers said he has had the privilege to connect with many veterans, which is something he wouldn’t have been able to do otherwise.
“It’s really important for veterans to be connected. Not only to benefits but also to an advocate. Someone who really cares,” he said. “I’m not saying, by any means, I’m the only advocate in the state of Michigan, but to be a veterans’ advocate, I feel is one of the most important things.”
He said during his time he has learned to keep his mouth shut and his ears open, which hasn’t always been easy to do. While it wasn’t easy, Myers said sometimes a veteran just wants to vent or sometimes they need to share their experiences in combat or some other area of their service.
Once he learned to listen, he said his job was easier to do and more rewarding for him and the veterans he was trying to assist.
“It took me a little while, though, to learn that trait in doing this job. I always wanted to fix things before I even knew what was broke,” he said. “So I have learned to listen more and talk less.”
Cline said once she takes over director duties in the office, she doesn’t think veterans will notice a service change. While she is new to the position, Cline has been in the office the past few years and know how things work, but since the new veteran service officer retired Army Col. Raymond Orr, is in the process of getting his accreditation, she will have to do most of the work.
She said Orr won’t be certified until the spring, so he won’t be able to upload any forms into the system. That means she will. Orr, however, will be able to talk with the veterans.
“It’s going to be kind of heavy for a few months,” she said.
Although Cline is not a veteran herself, she was married to someone in the Army and lived on a base for several years. She also is a retired police officer. Because of her life experiences and working in the veterans service office, Cline said she is familiar with military life.
Despite the hiccups that could occur during the early transition, Cline said veterans need to know nothing is going to change. They will still get the service they deserve and need. If there is something she doesn’t know when they come in, Cline said she has resources to find out the answers to their questions.
During Myers’ tenure as director, the office has evolved.
That includes the once-a-week office hours away from the Cadillac office in both Mesick and Manton. Starting in September, Myers held meeting times on Monday in Mesick and on Wednesday in Manton. The Mesick meeting times are from 2 to 6 p.m. at the library, while the Manton hours are 1 to 4 p.m. at city hall. Those hours will continue even after he retires.
The Freedom Ride service also is something that started under Myers’ tenure.
The Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority and WexExpress program provide non-emergency medical transportation to hospitals, medical facilities, health clinics, and doctor offices across the state. It is available to seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities in both Wexford and Missaukee counties.
Although these programs and services started while Myers was director, he said he was just one part of the overall collaborative effort that brought these things to Wexford County. In no way did he want to take credit for making these things happen.
“I like to think I’m part of a team. My piece is as valuable as everyone else’s piece in the team,” he said.
The mission of the Wexford County Veterans Services Office is to assist veterans and their families in obtaining all county, state and federal benefits to which they are entitled. Veterans may call the office at (231) 775-6654 for more information, for office hours or to schedule an appointment in Cadillac, Mesick or Manton.
