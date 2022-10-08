CADILLAC — After more than 100 years, the historic Octagon Building has a new look.
Since Thursday, crews from Zupin Crane have been working to remove the cupola of the structure. Through the wind, rain and cold temperatures they secured, cut and lifted the roughly 10,000-pound cupola from the lower structure.
Zupin Crane Lead Estimator and Regional Sales Manager Lyndon Angus said after the cupola was lifted and set on the ground one of the biggest questions was how much it weighed. He said it was anticipated the pine wood structure would weigh about 6,500 pounds, but when it was all said and done, Angus said it weighed 10,000 pounds.
He said not knowing the weight added to some of the delays Friday as crews were working to lift the cupola.
“Everything was disconnected as we had thought and that is a big risk when you are lifting things with a crane, especially when you don’t know the weight,” he said. “If we were to rip anything and something wasn’t disconnected. What happens is the boon has all that tension, and it acts like a giant spring. If that were to jump on us, it would cause a catastrophic failure.”
He said when it reached the anticipated weight of 6,500 pounds and it didn’t move, crews went up to 7,000 pounds. When it still didn’t move, he said they erred on the side of caution and double-checked to make sure it was disconnected completely.
Eventually, they realized the cupola was disconnected when they saw it come up and saw daylight and realized it was just heavier than anticipated.
The historic structure also had a small crowd gathered to watch as the cupola was removed. One such person was Carl Lamphere. The 82-year-old came out Friday to watch because his grandfather Adelbert helped to build it.
Although he never got to speak with his grandfather about the structure or its construction because he died before he could, the Army veteran is glad it will be preserved and located at the Veterans Serving Veterans Park.
“I’m glad at least a part of it will be preserved at least because that is a unique building, you know,” he said. “How many of those do you see?”
With the cupola removed, it is anticipated soon the roof of the cupola will be separated from it and transported to the park located off Boon Road. Eventually, the rest of the building will be dismantled in sections and moved.
On Thursday, Veterans Serving Veterans Park organizer Roger Bandeen said it has been a slow process, but he is excited about what the preservation of the structure means for the community.
“It’ll be a three, four or five-year deal to get it back up and looking like it does now and functional for the community for use 365 days a year, but it’s an iconic building,” he said. “It’s one of the things that defined early Cadillac and a lot of people’s grandparents worked on this building back in 1908 when it was constructed, so there is a lot of special meaning attached to this building.”
With the cupola removal and the dismantling of the entire building, Bandeen said the money that has been raised would be nearly exhausted. Once the move is complete, Bandeen said the next phase of fundraising will begin.
After years of discussing the issue of what to do with the historic octagonal building, Wexford County let the public know that demolition was a real option in May 2020. At the time and in light of the county’s finances, the county didn’t have the money to fix it. While there have been numerous people in the community who had come together to make the historic structure a viable building, they were unable to come up with the money needed.
In June 2020, Crystal Lake Johnson spoke during public comment about the structure. She said there are interested parties who could have the capability to dismantle the Octagonal Building, take it off the Wexford County Fairgrounds and reassemble it in a different location as a museum and historical landmark.
That interested party was the Veterans Serving Veterans organization.
If a person would like to donate money to the Octagonal Building or any project the Veterans Serving Veterans organization is undertaking, they can go to vetsservingvets.org and click on the Support Us link on the home page of the website.
