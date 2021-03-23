A new MSP statewide initiative has Cadillac roots

CADILLAC — Three years ago, Michigan State Police Trooper Andrea Tillman began a community policing program.
That program, Purses with a Purpose, is now a statewide initiative recently adopted by the MSP. Tillman came up with the idea for Purses with a Purpose to help solve identified community issues. The first issue was a need to raise awareness of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The second issue was the need for toiletries and nonperishable food items at OASIS Family Resource Center.
Sexual Assault Awareness Month is an annual campaign to raise public awareness about sexual assault and educate communities and individuals on how to prevent sexual violence. It is observed in April.
Tillman said since she came to the Cadillac post, she has worked with OASIS. In February or March 2019, Tillman said she wanted to do something different for that year’s awareness month. She said she had seen something where a bag or purse was filled with items and distributed to homeless people and thought they could do it for those in sexual assault situations.
The main idea behind Tillman’s initiative was to get the public to donate new or gently used purses through the month of April — Sexual Assault Awareness Month. These purses could be empty or filled with things that would help you feel better after a hard day. The items could be mints, hygiene products, snacks and fluffy socks. The purses are given to survivors and other clients of the local resource center as needed.
Often these people are forced to leave their living situation suddenly with nothing but the clothes on their backs and what they have on their person.
“They can’t grab a toothbrush or shampoo and many times, they have to leave with nothing,‘ she said.
With Tillman sitting on a statewide MSP committee regarding community involvement, she said she discussed the purses program with the chairwoman. It was decided it could be a beneficial thing statewide and that is when it became an MSP-wide initiative.
“I’m just really excited that it will benefit more than our area. We had such a great response for our area, I can only imagine the response statewide will be even better,‘ she said.
With this now a statewide MSP initiative, several posts throughout the state are participating and donations are being accepted through April. All items collected will remain in the areas collected. She also said not every post will utilize the initiative, but every MSP district is.
Donations may be made at any MSP post in the Seventh District between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. in Alpena, Cadillac, Gaylord and Houghton Lake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.