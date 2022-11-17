A night of comedy for homeless prevention

CADILLAC — Homelessness isn’t an issue found only in large cityscapes, it’s an ongoing crisis for many rural Michigan communities.
November is Homeless Awareness Month, and Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency is raising funds to continue its homeless prevention programs with an evening of “Comedy for Community” at The Truck Stop on Saturday, Nov. 19.
The show will feature comedian Steve Sabo and is strictly for the 21 and older crowd. Ticket cost is $35 in advance through Eventbrite and $40 at the door, which covers the show and a meal. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Sabo’s performance begins at 7 p.m. A cash bar will be available, as well as raffle tickets. All proceeds collected will go directly to homeless prevention.
NMCAA is home to several programs that help individuals and families tackle the before, during and after of homelessness, whichever stage they may be facing.
NMCAA Homeless Programs Director Sarah Hughes oversees 17 total programs, ranging from homeless youth diversion to rapid exit for adults who are unhoused for the first time and trying to avoid becoming part of the homeless system.
Additionally, NMCAA can help to provide rental assistance for participants for anywhere from six months to three years. Many of the homeless prevention programs are run on federal grant funding, but Hughes said those financial opportunities typically require a community match — which is where Comedy for Community comes in.
“It’s always a struggle in these really rural areas to find avenues to help with the programs that we run, whether that’s an additional case manager, so that people really have the assistance in one on one that they need to be successful in housing,” she said. “Or whether it’s things that our grants can’t pay for; items for a job or transportation, or some of those things for clients that they are not able to get on their own.”
People experiencing homelessness in a rural region of the state are likely to make their way to more densely populated areas, like Cadillac or Traverse City, in search of shelters, food assistance and community resource centers. But Hughes said they often aren’t aiming to stay in those locations long term, and the NMCAA programs are designed to safely place them back in the communities they love.
Rates of homelessness have been exasperated by the calming of the pandemic, Hughes said. During its peak, those unhoused were forced to find places to stay, or were able to benefit from protective orders like the eviction moratorium. Now that the state has mostly returned to the norm, people have no choice but to return to the street.
Hughes’ anticipation is that Comedy for Community will not only be a fundraising effort, but a way to spread the word about increasing rates of homelessness in northwest Michigan. Whether people are able to donate their time or money, she said it’s important that they simply know the issue exists to raise awareness and gather support for homeless members of the community.
