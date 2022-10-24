CADILLAC — Elm Street has Freddy and Cadillac’s Hemlock Street has the Dumas family.
While the fictitious character from the “A Nightmare on Elm Street” movie series is not a nice or popular guy, the Dumas family’s home is a popular destination when October rolls around.
Every year, the Dumas family decorates their house for Halloween. Every year, a new and more elaborate decoration is added to the collection. Every year, more people drive by, take pictures or shoot videos.
While the decorating has been going on for more than 20 years, this year is different. Last fall, it was suggested the Dumas family start charging for people to experience the spooky creation, but that is not why they started decorating. The purpose of the Halloween display isn’t to make money but rather to share their love of the season with the community.
Instead, the family decided to start collecting non-perishable food items to donate to local food pantries. Halloween is less than two weeks away and Karri Dumas is surprised at how the community has come together to support her family’s food drive.
“It’s way beyond our expectations. We’ve gotten so much. People are donating pasta, dried beans, cereal, canned goods and juice,” she said. “We put a call out for toilet paper, soap and stuff like that.”
Since they started collecting items in late September, Karri said the family has received enough items to fill up 53 boxes. While they were not sure which pantries they were going to donate to, Karri said they will be donating to the Revival Center’s Cadillac Community Food and Clothing Pantry and Veterans Serving Veterans.
Karri said donations will be accepted through Halloween and on Nov. 1, the food will be taken to be donated.
Originally, the food drive wasn’t supposed to start until Oct. 1 and then continue through Halloween, but people started donating non-perishable food items in September. The Dumas family River Street Halloween Display Food Drive is nightly from 7 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Sunday, and from 7 to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
The Dumas family also created a Cookie Monster can for people to leave their non-perishable food items, located at 510 E. River St.
While the Dumas family wants the community to enjoy the display, Karri wanted to stress they are not a haunted house and that the displays are not interactive. She said people should consider it to be similar to Christmas light displays. You can look but don’t touch.
She said on Halloween, all the donations will be displayed so people can see what they did to help out local food pantries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.