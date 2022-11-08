CADILLAC — Traditional rules of etiquette dictate that one should avoid discussing politics and religion at the dinner table, in order to keep things civil.
The results of a recent unscientific survey conducted by the Cadillac News suggest that people might not be heeding that rule, at least in regard to one of the two topics.
Of the 20 respondents who filled out the online survey, all reported that they believed the U.S. currently was polarized along political lines.
In addition, 75% of those who responded indicated that they had experienced polarization personally in their own lives. About half of those who provided details about how polarization has affected them said political differences have caused damage to their relationships or led to the loss of friends.
"I’ve lost friends, had people make broad assumptions about me, call me a horrible person, among other things," one respondent wrote.
"I have lost friends over my beliefs, family arguments and even a job for not being politically correct," another respondent wrote. "I have also been shouted down or outright silenced on social media for just expressing my own opinion."
"Lifelong friends/family refuse to speak," another wrote.
In recent years, researchers have noted a growing division between America's two main political parties, and the people within them.
According to the Pew Research Center, growing shares in each party now describe those in the other party as more closed-minded, dishonest, immoral and unintelligent than other Americans.
About six-in-10 Republicans (62%) and more than half of Democrats (54%) have a very unfavorable view of the other party in Pew Research Center surveys conducted this year. While these highly negative views of the opposing party are little changed in the last few years, the share expressing this level of antipathy is higher than it was even five years ago, and considerably higher than it was a few decades ago. In 1994, fewer than a quarter in both parties rated the other party very unfavorably.
One of the most striking changes is the extent to which partisans view those in the opposing party as immoral. Pew reports that in 2016, about half of Republicans (47%) and slightly more than a third of Democrats (35%) said those in the other party were a lot or somewhat more immoral than other Americans. Today, 72% of Republicans regard Democrats as more immoral, and 63% of Democrats say the same about Republicans.
In the Cadillac News survey, evidence of the partisan divide could be seen in some of the answers.
Respondents were asked what factors they thought contributed to the polarization, and nearly half directly blamed one of the two parties, or prominent figures within one of the two parties. In a couple of instances, respondents also described the parties in moral terms, using words such as "demonic," "evil" and "God-fearing."
Three respondents wrote that they thought the "fake" or "biased" media was responsible for the polarization, and two wrote that they believed social media was at least partially to blame.
"Since we have no truth in media for candidates, they can, and do, say whatever they want with no consequences," one respondent wrote. "And the media needs to stop with divisive tactics ie: left or right leaning 'news.' Social media has become a dumpster fire and there is so much of it now that it is almost impossible to get away from it."
Four of the respondents wrote that they believed the polarization was due to people not recognizing each other as people, but instead as members of an opposing political party.
"Many people idolize a political party or candidate and forget that most humans aren't much different from one another," one wrote.
"People have no empathy for each other anymore and hate seems to be on the agenda of every political conversation," wrote another.
"Personally I think it is because nobody chooses to try and understand each other," wrote another. "They get so entrenched in their own views that they are unable to see why someone thinks the way that they do ... Too many people now think they are justified in yelling to drown out their opponents because they see you as an enemy and not someone with different viewpoints ... We need to allow each other to have different opinions and not try to shove our own down someone else's throat through work, government, schooling or social backlash."
Three respondents wrote that the level of polarization has made them uncomfortable discussing or being involved in politics altogether.
"Work conversation regarding world events are nearly impossible in a civil manner," a respondent wrote. "People are too attached to their feelings about a political party."
"It has led me to throw away every piece of direct mail I get, pay zero attention to any political advertising I hear or see, and rethink whether either party has the best interest of our country in mind," another wrote.
