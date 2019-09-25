REED CITY — Reed City Boy Scout Troop No. 74’s biannual trip to Mackinac Island was supposed to be a weekend of camping, swimming and other activities but they never expected to meet the vice president.
While on their trip to Mackinac Island, the Reed City scouts got the “once in a lifetime opportunity‘ to meet Vice President Mike Pence, said Scout Master Joe Allen. A total of 1,250 scouts were on the island that day and only 200 were picked to meet Pence.
“For many of these boys, they will never get this opportunity again,‘ said Allen. “Think most of them grasp that and fully understand just how important this was.‘
“It really was a once in a lifetime opportunity,‘ said Reed City Scout Ben Wayne.
Pence was visiting the island for the Michigan Republican Party’s 33rd Biennial Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference.
Though the conference has always fallen on the same weekend as the scouts’ biannual trip, the troop never thought they would have a chance to meet the vice president.
“We were told Friday night that there might be an opportunity to meet a dignitary but we were never told who,‘ said Allen. “We thought ‘Oh, there is the conference this weekend, maybe we are meeting a senator’ or something along those lines.‘
When the day came to meet the mystery dignitary, the scouts were told to look their best and be in complete uniform, said Allen.
“We pride ourselves on our service and our boy’s dedication to the uniform,‘ said Allen. “It was really cool that we got to represent that.‘
Troop No. 74 was chosen due to their active participation in the Reed City community.
“They were really into what we do here and how active our boys are in the community,‘ said troop leader Dan Burchette.
Overall, Allen said he is proud of his troop and that they got the chance to show off what it means to be a member of Troop No. 74.
“They have put a lot of work to get this opportunity,‘ he said. “I am very proud of them.‘
