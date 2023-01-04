There is a lot to understand when it comes to PFAS chemicals and a statewide citizen workgroup is looking to increase knowledge of Michiganders via information.
Have you ever wondered what PFAS are and why they are harmful? How about how PFAS get into drinking water? What about the current standards for PFAS in Michigan? Maybe, you are wondering just how you or your family could be exposed to the various PFAS chemicals.
If you wanted these answers and more, they are all conveniently available on the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team’s website. The information was gathered and posted as part of the Citizens Advisory Workgroup for informational purposes. While it is placed on the MPART webpage, a disclaimer at the top of the information states, MPART is not responsible for its content, does not endorse the content and does not attest to the accuracy of any information linked to it.
David Winn is a member of the Citizens Advisory Workgroup and co-chair of the preventative measures subcommittee. In total, there are 38 members of the workgroup and a group of five or six workgroup members who are part of the subcommittee Winn co-chairs.
He said the purpose of this subcommittee is prevention. People know PFAS is out there. They know past PFAS regulations were lax. Winn said the goal is to try and prevent events from happening in the future to other people and other sites.
“We want to educate people and have them asking questions, so more people are aware of what is going on,” he said.
He also said the hope is this document will reach the desks of state legislators. There are seven or eight bills about PFAS and Winn said only one or two have passed. The rest are sitting in limbo. The workgroup and its subcommittee are hoping that this information helps to educate lawmakers as to what PFAS is, he said. The hope is the legislators will allocate more money to find out more and do more research on PFAS. These forever chemicals didn’t show up by themselves and had to be put there at some point by someone, he said.
As for the disclaimer at the top of the document, he said it simply is saying that the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy is not responsible for information outside of what is presented through state-sanctioned websites.
He also said the look of this information on the MPART website will evolve. It is a living, breathing document that will if needed, evolve quarterly. The next area of focus will be biosolids, which are organic matter recycled from sewage, especially for use in agriculture.
In early 2018, EGLE’s Water Resources Division developed the Industrial Pretreatment Program PFAS Initiative Study of 95 municipal wastewater treatment plants to help identify and systematically reduce and eliminate sources of PFAS entering wastewater collection systems. During this study, some wastewater treatment plants were found to have elevated PFAS in their effluent and associated sludge/biosolids.
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Public Information Officer Lynn Sutfin said MDHHS completed a second round of resampling at the Wexford PFAS site in November. A total of 22 homes were resampled and the most recent sampling results were consistent with the sampling results from previous rounds.
These results included eight homes of the 22 with no detection of PFAS chemicals, while 12 homes had hits for PFAS chemicals but those detections were below the MDHHS comparison values. Finally, two homes of the 22 that were tested were above the MDHHS comparison values.
In November, Sutfin said Haring Township also submitted an Intent to Apply form for Drinking Water State Revolving Fund funding to extend the water main to serve the Wexford-Missaukee Career Tech Center. She also said the form the township submitted is a high-level expression of interest and the first step in the application process.
In October 2021, the CTC was alerted to a test result showing one of the PFAS chemicals had elevated levels in one of its wells.
Another quarterly test was performed late last year and it showed Perfluorononanoic acid or PFNA was 5 nanograms per liter. That reading is below the state threshold for a maximum contaminant level of 6 ng/L. Previously, PFNA was found at a level of 7.667 nanograms per liter in the CTC well.
In Spring 2022, EGLE spokesperson Scott Dean said nothing definitive has been determined concerning a source for the PFAS. That remains the case.
Three years ago, the CTC started voluntarily testing the three wells it has that provide water to the Cadillac campus. The testing was part of the state’s push to ensure drinking water was safe and free of dangerous levels of substances such as lead and PFAS.
During quarterly testing, levels were below the state threshold for elevated levels for each of the seven PFAS chemicals until October’s testing results showed elevated levels of PFNA.
Although the CTC’s well previously showed elevated levels of PFNA, the other two wells on the campus — used by the special services and business office and the agro-science and heavy equipment building — didn’t even have trace amounts of PFAS found.
Currently, there are no federal drinking water standards for any PFAS chemicals. This means that public water supplies do not have to test or treat their water for PFAS under federal law. The Environmental Protection Agency has issued a non-enforceable guideline for two of the most common PFAS chemicals, PFOS and Perfluorooctanoic Acid or PFOA. Some states, including Michigan, have issued health guidelines that are stricter than the EPA guidelines, and some states have proposed or established enforceable standards.
During the summer, the EPA issued a new advisory on PFAS chemicals which lowers the level they consider potentially harmful to humans. The updated levels are lower than those reported in local areas of concern like Haring Township.
Because the advisory is not enforceable, the adoption of these action levels is not required, but the EPA is planning to release a proposed National Drinking Water Regulation. If adopted, this would require every state to implement a treatment system for its drinking water to achieve the minimum reporting level.
Currently, the state of Michigan’s PFAS action level is 16 ppt for PFOA and 8 ppt for PFOS. Before the update, the EPA’s 2016 health advisory for PFAS chemicals was set at 70 ppt for both PFOA and PFOS. Now, those numbers have been revised to 0.004 ppt for PFOA and 0.02 ppt for PFOS.
