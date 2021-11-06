A piece of Wexford County to bring holiday cheer to Detroit

MANTON — What took five decades to grow was cut down, bundled and shipped down to Detroit.
The 60-foot Norway spruce crews recently cut down will be part of Detroit’s holiday landscape as the city’s Christmas tree. It will be located in the downtown Campus Martius Park. The city’s tree lighting is scheduled for Nov. 19.
For the past 15 years or so, Steve Vanderweide said Dutchman Tree Farms near Manton has been providing enormous conifers to the city and Ford Field, among other places. Although Vanderweide is the founder of the tree farm, he has since retired, but he still likes to do the bigger trees.
“We don’t solicit those customers. It is a big process. We do a lot in the 30-foot range, but not a lot of 30 feet and up,” he said. “That tree was 50 years old.”
He said typically they don’t have trees that size and age on their farm and are not something that is found in a person’s front yard. He said they have to find them and usually it is on heavily wooded properties. He also said it can’t just be any tree.
They have to be a certain kind, with a certain shape and density. They are not easy to find, Vanderweide said.
“We have five guys who did it every year. We cut like 14 in one day that were all over 40 feet and had to be moved 30 miles,” he said. “The guys who do this are very skilled and gifted.”
Vanderweide said there isn’t a huge profit and it is a lot of work finding, harvesting and hauling these big trees. It also doesn’t always work. When trees get that big and old they can be fragile and when they are getting bound branches can break. Even after all that, Vanderweide said it is still worth all of that.
“When someone puts a tree in their house, we rarely get pictures sent to us. A whole city begins their holiday with this,” he said. “It’s a good, warm feeling for the company and the people who work here.”
Vanderweide said with the calendar flipped to November, Dutchman Tree Farm is about to enter into its busiest time of the year. Beginning on Nov. 15 and continuing for the next 10 days or so, trees from the farm will be moved all over the country to countless lots and stores. To put that in perspective, he said one out of every 25 homes with a real tree comes from Dutchman.
“Right now is the calm before the storm,” he said. “I’m pretty proud of what my son-in-law and nephews do. They do a great job.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.