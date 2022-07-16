EVART — Not even rain can keep the dulcimer players away. Day two of the Original Dulcimer Players Club FunFest continued through both rain and shine.
As the largest hammered dulcimer events in the world, FunFest tends to draw in a crowd from across the U.S. FunFest is centered around dulcimers, but banjo players, guitarists, harpists, fiddle players and more are also welcomed participants.
Attendees could be seen clustered around the Osceola County Fairgrounds to jam, chat and enjoy live performances. A number of vendors were stationed in various sheds across the grounds.
Richard Ash came all the way from Indiana to sell his handcrafted instruments. His business, Folkcraft, specializes in mountain dulcimers, a guitar-like instrument with only three or four strings. Ash said the instrument is considered to be one of two American instruments, with the other being the Native American flute.
“Everything else that we play is derivative of European, or Asian or African instruments,” he said. “So this is a uniquely American instrument.”
Ash has been a recurring vendor at FunFest for about 10 years, not including a few years of COVID cancellations. Evart’s dulcimer fest is the third festival he’s returned to so far after the pandemic, and it’s also one of his favorites to participate in, because of the wide variety of people he crosses paths with.
“We see the townies, and that’s always nice, and I’ll recognize someone because we talk every year,” he said. “But I get to see the artists, the performers, I get to see the regular players that are customers, and it’s always good to hang out with dulcimer people and make connections.”
Lake City resident Mary Ann Wolford has been attending FunFest since 2013 and said she’s happy to finally be back. Wolford is a dulcimer player herself, but has been learning to play the harp as well.
Wolford said she took advantage of the many workshops and classes offered through the FunFest weekend. The festival has also become a way for her to reconnect with her fellow musicians.
“I’m seeing some friends here I haven’t seen in years,” she said.
It’s Dave Haas’ first time at the Evart Dulcimer FunFest, and he made sure to participate in every way he could. Haas is both a dulcimer player and teacher, and has several classes and performances scheduled throughout the weekend.
In between, he found time to set up his own booth for dulcimer demonstrations and to sell some instructional books.
As a FunFest first-timer, Haas said everyone has made him feel right at home. He’s been invited out to a few jams and made some new connections.
“There’s some people here that I’ve been connected with, but not a whole lot,” he said. “Some folks have been in my classes, so it’s given me a chance to meet a whole new audience of folks.”
Haas said he’s already planning to return for FunFest 2023.
Clawhammer banjo player Robert Alsteen from Birch Run and his wife are veteran FunFest attendees. He said it’s the one major event they travel out of town for each year.
What Alsteen enjoys most about FunFest is the chance to learn new tools and keep company with other musicians, which he said has been a rare opportunity since the pandemic.
“We haven’t been able to socialize for so long,” he said. “It’s nice to finally socialize.”
Although the weather had turned poor, Alsteen said there’s no chance the music will stop. He said the musicians who come out for FunFest love their craft, and they’ll pick up and play any time, anywhere and in any weather condition, himself included.
