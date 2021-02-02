'A really bright spot in a really crazy year'

CADILLAC — City councilmember Bryan Elenbaas wore his Vikings jersey to Monday night's city council meeting, held virtually.
Mayor Carla Filkins was poised to—and ultimately did—issue a proclamation acknowledging the Cadillac High School football team's recent accomplishment in reaching Division 4 state finals.
City council members' webcams showed them clapping after Mayor Filkins read the proclamation noting that Cadillac's 125th team is the first to advance to state championships and giving recognition to coaches, families and cheerleaders that supported the team.
"I Carla J. Filkins, Mayor of the City of Cadillac, along with the entire city council and city staff, on this first day of February 2021, hereby encourage all citizens of Cadillac and its greater community to join in recognizing and heartily congratulating the 2020 Cadillac High School Vikings football team for their tremendous achievement," Filkins said, reading the proclamation during the city council meeting.
The proclamation will be given to team members and coaching staff.
"After our football team made history a couple of weeks ago, I wanted to present the team with a proclamation," Filkins said. "It was difficult, obviously to have the team come in this evening for this, but we are going to present a copy of this proclamation to each one of the team members and coaching staff."
Cadillac's attorney, Mike Homier, also remarked on the Vikings making it to the state finals, describing his loyalties as "divided."
"Congratulations to your football team. I found myself with the right divided loyalties since my son plays for the Forest Hills' Eastern Hawk," Homier said. "But I was in attendance at the game. It was a hard-fought battle. And the Cadillac Vikings came from behind to win it in the fourth quarter. It was a great game and so congratulations."
Filkins piggybacked on Homier's comments, saying "Let's not miss the fact in the finals, they played their pants off against Country Day and it was a hugely respectable outcome in that game. They made history and I think that it's a really bright spot in a really crazy year. "
