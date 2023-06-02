LAKE CITY — Finding a special rock in Lake City could earn you a free or discounted cold treat this summer.
Starting on Monday, June 5, Tasty Treat will begin hiding 75 painted rocks around the greater Lake City area to celebrate the shop’s 75th anniversary this year. These rocks will have the shop’s logo painted on the top and the word winner on the back.
“We love involving the community because if it wasn’t for them, Tasty Treat wouldn’t be here for 75 years,” Tasty Treat owner Andy DeBoer said. “The customers in the community are what gave us the opportunity to be 75 years strong.”
Tasty Treat employees will hide the rocks in public areas, such as local beaches, parks, boat launches, tennis courts and basketball courts. Some rocks can be near area lakes like Lake Missaukee, Sapphire, Crooked and Goose Lake.
DeBoer said people will also be able to find some rocks at Lake City businesses such as the bank or dentist’s office.
The rocks will be visible and won’t require people to do a lot of searching to find the rocks.
Upon finding the rocks, people are asked to bring them to the ice shop. DeBoer said once the rock is turned in, customers will draw from a bucket full of envelopes.
Inside the envelope are the available prizes. These prizes may include $1 to $20 off any purchase or a free flurry, hand-dipped, shake, slushie or soft serve ice cream. If a customer finds multiple rocks, DeBoer said they can only turn in one per day or give it to another person.
“Everyone loves Tasty Treat, so it’s just a way to involve the community and give back,” he said.
Once all the rocks have been hidden, DeBoer said they will make an announcement on their Facebook page letting everyone know. While there isn’t a bonus prize, people are encouraged to take a photo with a rock and tag Tasty Treat on social media when they’ve found one.
“We love seeing that kind of stuff,” DeBoer said. “It doesn’t equate to any more drawings or anything like that, but if they can take a picture that’s awesome.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.