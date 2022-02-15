Districts across the state and Northern Michigan believe a change is needed for in-person learning in Michigan schools and its requirement for 75% attendance to receive funding.
With a focus by districts and encouragement from the state government to maintain in-person instruction to the greatest extent possible, educators from across the state are indicating some level of leniency in the law is necessary.
Otherwise, districts stand to lose considerable funding from the state.
Recently, a survey was taken that indicated 34% of the 275 school districts involved had multiple days where they did not meet the 75% requirement. It forced some to close and others to risk losing state funding despite staying open for in-person learning.
Under state law, districts may cancel up to six school days due to circumstances outside their control without making up the lost instructional time. Those circumstances have expanded beyond the traditional snow day to staff and/or student shortages due to illness, infrastructure issues and safety concerns, such as threats.
Of those districts that responded, 23% indicated they closed for five or more days as of Jan. 25. When asked for the cause of closing schools, 72% of the district that responded said it was due to inclement weather, while 34% indicated COVID/illness or staff shortages.
Other reasons included safety concerns (27%) and power outages (19%).
“We support our districts in doing their best to provide in-person learning this year,” Michigan Association of School Boards Executive Director Don Wotruba said. “But penalizing them with fines or loss of a day if 75% of their students don’t attend is hindering their ability to stay open for the students who are there.”
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said her district has not fallen below the 75% attendance threshold but she still supports flexibility for schools during these unprecedented times. She also said staff is working to keep the doors open, but when there are circumstances that impact the district’s ability to operate safely, closure sometimes is unavoidable. She said the priority of the district is always to keep kids safe in school.
Mesick Consolidated Schools Superintendent Joe Hollenbeck said he supports any efforts to encourage leniency related to the 75% attendance required for a school day to officially count. As of Feb. 8, Hollenbeck said Mesick held school on three days when student attendance was slightly under the 75% threshold.
“Because we were so close to 75% on those days, the reduction to our state funding will be very minimal, so we felt it was worth opening our doors on those days,” Hollenbeck said. “However, in November, we used two of our allotted six days because we knew due to COVID-related quarantines that we would be well below the 75% and decided to cancel school in advance.”
Hollenbeck said in addition to using two days for low attendance due to COVID-19, Mesick has used seven additional days to close due to inclement weather. That puts Mesick over the six allotted days for the year and now the district will seek to apply for waivers on days seven, eight and nine, which is allowed by the state.
With the expectation for additional closures due to weather before winter ends, including as recently as Feb. 11, those will have to be made up in June. If Mesick had not needed to close in November, the district would still have two days to use for inclement weather and would not be looking at having to extend the school year in June.
Reed City Area Public Schools Superintendent Michael Sweet said his district has not dropped below the 75% attendance mark yet, but it has been close. Regardless, Sweet said staying open is a priority and any legislative assistance that aids in making decisions concerning keeping a school open versus a financial hit would be a welcomed relief.
Buckley Community Schools Superintendent Jessica Harrand said her district and other districts from the Northwest Education Services penned a letter to send to legislators and leaders in Lansing. The letter was penned by the Northwest Education Services Superintendent Nick Ceglarek
The letter requested the following legislative actions: providing flexibility with daily attendance requirements, holding schools accountable for instruction time and ensuring retroactive relief.
By lowering the threshold to 60% attendance for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year, districts will have more flexibility to stay open and serve their communities, rather than closing their doors due to a greater threat of financial loss. It may also help schools avoid extending their academic calendars and creating undue burdens for our regional businesses and farmers.
Districts can still meet the state requirement to deliver 1,098 hours of instruction if the Legislature acts now. Instruction time does not need to be sacrificed if schools lengthen each school day by adding minutes to class time to reach the 1,098-hours requirement.
Additionally, the letter said lifting the 180-day requirement — or allowing for an additional number of days that may be forgiven — will allow districts to conclude their academic calendars on a relatively normal timeline and ensure students, teachers and other school employees are available to provide support to their communities during the summer months as part of the seasonal workforce.
Finally, the letter stated schools have already faced considerable challenges this year that have ultimately led to closures, and as several districts may be nearing or have already surpassed the nine days they are permitted to close, any relief granted to schools must be retroactive to the entire 2021-22 academic year.
Staffing shortages and student sickness have caused districts to cancel classes. In addition, concerns for public safety following the tragedy at Oxford Community Schools, which spurred copycat threats throughout the nation’s schools, including many here in Michigan, led to further closures.
The letter also stated the inclement weather associated with January, February, March and oftentimes April presents operational challenges for schools, and weather-related school cancellations are a likely possibility for several more months.
