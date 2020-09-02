Morris Wilson's life was short but his legacy will live on forever.
Wilson was born in April 1927 and lived in the Cadillac area. He was only 15 when he joined the Navy and 16 when he died aboard the U.S.S. Dorado. While the story of how the submarine was destroyed is believed to be the result of friendly fire, there is still a mystery behind what exactly happened.
What won't be a mystery, is Wilson's service and sacrifice. Though his life and time in service to his country were both short, Wilson's legacy will live on forever as one of the men who will line a section of the Honor Wall in the Wexford County Courthouse.
A MAN SHE NEVER KNEW
Carol Wilson-Maurer recently made the trek up to Wexford County from Grand Rapids. It is a trip she has taken many times.
On this particular trip, Wilson-Maurer came to Cadillac to the Wexford County Veterans Services Office with the intent of talking about a man she never met. A man she never knew. The man, Morris Wilson, was her uncle but he had already died by the time the 71-year-old was born.
Wilson-Maurer said she only knew of her uncle through family stories. He was the fifth child of six in the Wilson family. She said the family was poor and never had enough food to eat. She has a letter from Wilson to his parents when he was at the naval training center in Chicago.
In the letter, the teenager was excited to say he was eating well and marveled at the amount of food they had. Wilson-Maurer said her aunt, Wilson's sister, told stories that their father would always say, "We are having gravy and bread for dinner, and tomorrow we will have bread and gravy." Wilson-Maurer joked that her uncle might have joined the Navy just so he could eat.
In addition to the family stories, the only other thing she had to learn about her uncle was the letters he sent home once he enlisted. She said these letters give incite into the type of person her uncle was.
"There is a letter he wrote to his mother and dad and he talked about his mother's birthday coming up. He wanted her to go to his bank and pull out some money so she could buy herself something for her birthday," she said. "It just gives you an idea about him. He was in naval training and he was thinking about his mother and how she wouldn't get anything for her birthday without him taking care of it."
A SHORT STORY
When Wilson signed up for duty, Wilson-Maurer said he did it because he wanted to. She also said his father signed off on it because he was so young but she also believes they may have still lied about his age because he was only 15. Eventually, the Navy found out he was that young after he had died, according to Wilson-Maurer.
"It was his idea. He wanted to get out of the house. He planned on staying (in the Navy) for six years but he didn't even get through one year," she said.
After his training in Chicago, the Dorado shipped out of Connecticut in October 1943 heading for the Panama Canal Zone. The sub and its crew did not arrive and Wilson-Maurer said it is believed the sub was sunk as a result of friendly fire.
A PLACE TO REMEMBER
Regarding her uncle being one of the more than 40 World War II veterans killed in action to be placed on the honor wall, Wilson-Maurer said she is happy the county is honoring the people who were killed in action.
She only wished that some of his siblings were alive to see this. In March, his last two siblings Velma Wilson and Valeta Howe died within four days of each other. Velma was 95 and Valeta was 90.
"I think it is absolutely wonderful. I wish there were others in the family alive to see. I'm not the last, I have two brothers, a sister and some cousins that are scattered, but I'm the only one interested in family history," she said.
The hope is Wilson and the other veterans of World War II will have an official unveiling next summer. The process of creating the honor wall started roughly three years ago.
After talking with county staff including former Wexford County Clerk Elaine Richardson, Wexford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Gary Taylor was able to secure a location inside the Wexford County Courthouse. After a person enters the building and passes through security, an entire wall is dedicated to honoring these heroes on a Wall of Honor.
The first and second phases of the honor wall included placing plaques of veterans who were killed in action from the Vietnam era through the Gulf War. Those plaques were unveiled in March 2018.
In addition to the soldier plaques that contain letters from the government to the family about their death, newspaper clippings, medals, and more, an artist and Cadillac native Shannon Nelson was hired to paint a mural. On that mural it has the saying, “All gave some, some gave all,‘ and there also are other items that represent all of the branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.
The Memorial contains murals of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a caisson/military funeral, and an American flag. One last mural also will need to be created.
With the third phase honoring Korean War veterans killed in action completed in July 2019, the fourth phase will be to gather the information for veterans killed in action during World War II. The fifth and final phase will be finding local veterans killed during World War I.
GREATEST GENERATION DAY
On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed Sept. 2 as Greatest Generation Day in Michigan to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. She also encouraged Michigan residents to honor members of that generation for their sacrifices during World War II.
The Greatest Generation Day honors the sacrifices of those born between 1901–1927, a generation that came of age during the Great Depression and later supported the United States during World War II. The Greatest Generation faced hardships and sacrifices, but never faltered in their loyalty to the nation.
"From the founding of the nation to our current crisis, Michiganders have always shown a willingness to sacrifice for the common good,” Whitmer said. “We are grateful for members of the Greatest Generation who set the example of sacrifice by serving in uniform, working in fields and factories to produce materials for victory, and supporting war efforts at home. Their work is an inspiration to our collective efforts in the fight against COVID-19. We can honor the Greatest Generation’s sacrifices by doing our part by wearing a mask and staying socially distant to protect ourselves and others from the virus.”
