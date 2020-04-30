EVART — While Evart High schoolers are picking up their belongings, seniors will be able to pick up some extra goodies.
From 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, the class of 2020 will be able to pick up caps, gowns and other special goodies along with anything left in their lockers.
"We will be handing out more than the caps and gowns," High School Principal Jessica Kolenda said. "We are giving them mugs with the quarantine class of 2020 on it and the zeros are toilet paper."
Another surprise will await seniors as they drive up to pick up their stuff; yellow yard signs with signs that the seniors will be able to take home later.
Along with the physical gifts, should the weather hold up, there will be a place where seniors can hop out of their cars and take one last picture outside the high school.
For furture events, Kolenda said she is looking into having the seniors walk the track of the football field in their caps and gowns while their pictures and names light up the scoreboard and getting larger signs with he student's names and pictures on them. But, those things are taking a back seat right now.
While celebrating their accomplishments and closing the high school chapter is important, Kolenda said right now her focus is on getting these seniors through their last year of high school.
"My focus is on education right now," she said. "There are things in the works but those all come second to getting these students through the final push of the year."
While seniors pick up their belongings, other high school students will be able to pick up their stuff during the same time at the high school.
