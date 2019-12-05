EVART — Santa will be stopping in Evart a little early this year for Christmas in a Small Town and the annual tree lighting.
The city of Evart will host its annual Christmas celebration, Christmas in a Small Town, from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 thanks to the Crossroads Community Church.
As event-goers arrive at the Evart Depot on the corner of Main Street and Railroad Avenue, there will be a Christmas Carnival filled with games for all ages, pony rides and a bonfire for roasting marshmallows and staying warm while getting in the holiday spirit.
Taking a step inside the Depot, kids will be able to meet and take pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Walking across Railroad Avenue to the Crossroads Community Church, guests will find more fun and games with an inflatable obstacle course. Hot dogs and hot chocolate will be served throughout the event.
To participate in the pony rides and the inflatable obstacle course children will need to be 12 years old or younger and have a parent’s signature.
Inside the church, tables will be filled with Christmas-themed crafts. A Christmas show will be put on inside the church at 2 p.m.
Sticking around after the sun goes down, the city will have its second annual Christmas tree lighting at 7 p.m. on Saturday across from Guyton Park on the corner of Fourth and Main streets.
With a great turnout last year, Department of Public Works Director Mark Wilson hopes to see an even better turnout this year.
“Last year we had an amazing turnout,‘ he said. “I am hoping that this year is even better now that it is a little more established.‘
But whether someone is in Evart for the Christmas Carnival, to see Santa, the tree lighting or to enjoy the church’s Christmas show, Event Coordinator Rob Rounds said it is all about bringing the community together.
“It is a great way for the community to start the holiday season as a community,‘ Rounds said. “It brings everyone together and is a good reminder of what the holiday is all about.‘
