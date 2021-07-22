CADILLAC — After COVID-19 prevented District Health Department No. 10 Health Officer Kevin Hughes from giving a report last year, he recently updated the Wexford County Board Commissioners regarding the region’s health.
The report that Hughes shared is an in-depth view of the health of residents within the health department, including those in Lake, Missaukee and Wexford counties. It also highlights data related to the programming and services provided to residents within the health department’s jurisdictions. The health department uses the data to ensure its programs and services meet the needs of residents and the communities served.
The theme of the 2020 annual report is “Testing Our Public Health Response,” which went back to the “determination and steadfastness” of the health department’s staff during the biggest public health crisis in decades.
Over the past year, there was an unprecedented level of effort, not only in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic but also in carrying out the normal public health functions focused on keeping communities safe and healthy, Hughes said.
Hughes said what stood out to him during the past year was the ability of staff and the health department to continue operations along with adding the COVID responsibilities, case investigation/contact tracing, enforcement and vaccinations to their workload.
“We didn’t necessarily stop providing services, all services were still available just had fewer people requesting them. COVID was just one more thing we had to deal with daily,” Hughes said.
When it comes to the report, there were a few surprises, according to Hughes.
The health department saw an increase in WIC caseload as a result of increased need in our communities, he said. The health department also had a pretty good response to virtual home visits for our home visiting services, according to Hughes. He said a concern as a result of the pandemic was the drop in overall childhood immunization rates and levels both in our jurisdiction and across the state.
COVID-19
When it comes to COVID-19, there is no doubt it garnered a lot of attention at the health department.
The pandemic consumed the everyday operations of the health department in 2020. Although the staff within the health department has trained for various public health crises, it still didn’t fully prepare them for the challenges they would face during the last year.
This included more than 7,100 hours in employee overtime, which equated to a 122% increase in overtime when compared to 2019. It also included answering a lot of questions. Staff answered 4,340 COVID hotline calls, 1,158 emails and 231 Facebook messages.
It also strengthened partnerships, increased communications and updated technology at the health department.
“I would hope that whatever side of the argument you are on with COVID-19, that you recognize the value that local public health plays in and brings to the community as well as the dedication of our staff to maintaining and improving the health of our communities,” he said.
POVERTY
When it comes to persons below the poverty level in Lake, Missaukee and Wexford counties, only Lake County was above the state average, according to data in the report. The state average was 12.9% and Lake County came in at 20.2%, while Missaukee was at 10.9% and Wexford at 12.4%.
The state average for medium income was $59,522, Lake ($38,044), Missaukee ($51,317), and Wexford ($53,146) counties all came in under that amount.
TEEN PREGNANCY/SMOKING WHILE PREGNANT
When it comes to teen pregnancy rates, Lake, Missaukee and Wexford counties all were over the state average of 25.8 per 1,000.
Of the 10 counties in the DHD No. 10 jurisdiction, Lake County had the highest rate at 57.1 per 1,000, but Missaukee County was close behind in second with a rate of 56.6 per 1,000. Although it was the third-lowest rate in the health department’s jurisdiction at 30.0 per 1,000, Wexford County was still above the state average.
Only Mason (24.1 per 1,000) and Mecosta (13.4 per 1,000) counties were below the state average when it came to the teenage pregnancy rate per 1,000.
When it comes to smoking while pregnant, all 10 counties in the health department’s jurisdiction have some work to do.
The state average for mothers smoking while pregnant is 15.2%, according to the report. Lake County more than doubled that percentage at 35.6%, while Wexford was more than 10 percentage points higher at 25.3%. Missaukee County was one of the lowest in the health department’s region at 21.1%.
To see the full report go to www.dhd10.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/DHD10_AnnualReport_2020_Digital.pdf.
