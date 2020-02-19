REED CITY — At the corner of Upton Avenue and Park Street in Reed City sits an old church. But walking by, one will not hear the old church bell tolling or hymns echoing through the halls as the hum of a spotlight and the thunder of applause has taken over the old congregational church.
Starting in 1987, the Crossroads Theatre Guild has called many places home.
They have performed in the old masonic lodge that used to be downtown and when that was torn down in the early 1990s, the Evart fairgrounds and the schools.
For the past nine years, the church has been home to the Crossroads Theatre Guild. The guild purchased the building for $1 in 2011.
Since taking over the building, the guild has made a few changes to the interior like removing 13 pews to build the stage that now resides in the building and adding a bathroom.
Just recently, the guild tore an organ out that used to belong to a gentleman who was a member of the church that used to own the theater. As one of the rules in getting the space for only $1, the guild had to hold on to the organ for him. When he passed away, the guild decided it was time to remove the organ.
Another stipulation in getting the church was maintaining the stained glass that is all throughout the building and there is a bell original to the church that needs to be donated to the Old Rugged Cross Museum.
“It’s definitely a, like you said, a work in progress,‘ guild chair David Ball said. “We are still doing work now. Every week we do something down here to make it better.‘
Current projects include getting rid of the remaining pews and putting in movable chairs.
“The idea is that we will be able to do different styles of theater with the movable chairs,‘ Ball said.
Though the majority of the plays done at the theater are put together by adults in the community, the children’s program is something Ball takes a lot of pride in.
“We want to get that younger generation in the theater to teach and, hopefully, they can take over the theater,‘ Ball said.
Twice a year, kids and teens from Reed City, Evart, Hersey and other surrounding areas come together to put together a play.
“They do it all,‘ Ball said. “The kids act, stage manage, work backstage and do lights. The adults just kind of sit back and let them put it all together.‘
One of Ball’s favorite things is watching the younger generation come together to put on a play.
“When they first come in, they sit in groups. You will have Pine River kids over here, Reed City over there and Evart kids over here,‘ he said. “Well by the time we get started on the play, they’re not three groups, they’re one group. (...) And you can just watch them over the course of six or eight weeks that you have them and some of them just blossom and come out of their shell.‘
But, it is not just the kids that find themselves on the stage. The adults that take the stage for the first time also get the feel for what they can offer.
“You get a real sense of family,‘ said guild member Melissa Langworthy. “You really get close to the people that you work with and you make friends from places you might not otherwise.‘
Continuing to look forward, the theater is looking to branch out and become more of a performing arts center.
“We don’t just want to do drama,‘ said Langworthy. “We would like to see what other things come in and what other talents are out there.‘
