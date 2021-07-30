MARION — Thursday may have been the last day of the SEEDS summer camp program in Marion, but the lessons students learned will be ones they can use for the rest of their lives.
The SEEDS After School program provided six weeks of free summer camp in Marion and to each of its 10 other partner schools. One of the things students learned was gardening. Through gardening, students learned about things such as biology, ecosystems, weather, responsibility and teamwork.
In addition to gardening, students went on field trips, played group games, participated in summer reading challenges, learned from guest presenters and more.
The SEEDS program is in various area schools, including Marion Elementary School, Fife Lake Elementary, Forest Area Middle School and Jewett Elementary in Mesick. SEEDS is a 501c3 nonprofit organization formed in 1999 to implement local solutions to global challenges at the intersection of ecology, education, and community design.
SEEDS’ goal is to foster healthy, vibrant communities filled with clean food, great kids and helpful neighbors.
SEEDS After School programming began in 2009 and focuses on Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics as well as getting students out-of-doors and active. Students at grant sites have access to free programming four days per week and during the summer.
The programming is offered free to families within the district after school for a total of 32 weeks. During the school year, the program is usually offered four days a week, generally Monday-Thursday for an average of three hours per day. Summer programming also is part of the program and is free to families in the district. It too is usually on Monday-Thursday for an average of 4-6 hours a day.
