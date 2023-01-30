A third Maple Ridge Living Center in works near Manton

MANTON — By late summer, a new 20-bed assisted living facility could be up and running near Manton.
Mike Moffit recently shared some details about the project with the Manton city commission and asked that sewer services be extended to the facility, which will be located at 5191 North 41 1/2 Road in Cedar Creek Township.
The new facility will be the third Maple Ridge Living Center in the region; Moffit already owns are is part owner of two other facilities of the same name, one in Cadillac and one in Lake City, both of which are at-capacity right now.
Assisted living facilities are designed with elderly clients in mind, Moffit said — people who need a little help with daily activities like remembering to take their medication. This won’t be a skilled nursing facility, which have staff on hand to provide rehabilitative support and other ancillary services.
Moffit said the 12,000-square-foot center will be very similar to their Cadillac facility located on Mackinaw Trail.
It will be in a quiet rural location, but also near the Manton Athletic Complex, providing for a little excitement for residents on game days.
“It will have a country view out the back and a city view out the front,” Moffit said.
While the commission voted to allow Moffit to build infrastructure to hook into the city’s sewer system, Moffit and his partners haven’t yet made a decision on this. He said they may decide to engineer a drain field themselves; it depends on the rate the city will charge to receive their sewage.
Moffit said they plan to break ground this spring, with the facility completed hopefully by August or September.
“We’re excited about doing this,” Moffit said. “About providing this service to the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.