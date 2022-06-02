CADILLAC — The end of the school is always exciting but on Wednesday some Cadillac elementary and middle school students had a chance to see what the next chapter in their educational lives will look like.
They got to Level Up.
Fifth graders from all three Cadillac Area Public Schools elementary schools loaded on to buses to Mackinaw Trail Middle School to get a glimpse of what sixth-grade life will look like. Eighth graders also loaded buses for the high school to get a look at what it will be like when they are officially freshmen this fall.
This was all part of the Level Up event that was designed to make the transition from one CAPS building to another smooth. Although the current sixth- and seventh-grade students stayed at Mackinaw Trail, they too got a sneak peek at the future as they toured the seventh- and eighth-grade classrooms.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the transition is a big deal for Cadillac students and that change can be hard. She said moving to a new building and a new level of education can lead to anxiety and stress.
“When we restructure middle school, bringing the fifth grade back to elementary and eighth grade to Mackinaw Trail Middle School, we had a great plan for transition activities for our students and families,” she said. “Unfortunately, COVID happened and we missed out on these activities. I am very grateful that we are able to plan intentional opportunities for our fifth grade to visit and socialize with fifth graders across the district at MTMS.”
She said the purpose was to allow the current fifth graders to meet middle school teachers, principals, counselors and peers and to be able to explore the building. The hope is having that experience will reduce anxiety and stress and create excitement for the new school year.
Mackinaw Trail Principal Matt Brown said the event Wednesday was one of four opportunities the fifth-grade students had to get acclimated to the middle school throughout May and June. Matt Brown said he and Mackinaw Trail Middle School counselor Alicia Damgard went to the elementary schools to talk with the students, and there was a student and parent orientation last week.
He said Wednesday was the school visit and on Friday the fifth graders are invited to attend the final activity night.
“We continue to refine how we transition kids over the years to find what works best. We know with everything that’s gone on over the last few years, we want students to feel more comfortable and we want to provide a positive experience for all students and parents as they move from building to building,” Matt Brown said.
A similar type of experience was designed for the current eighth-graders at the high school.
Much like at the middle school, Jennifer Brown said the high school staff worked hard to coordinate Wednesday’s visit and the district is looking forward to the feedback that is sure to come from students, parents and staff. She said the plan is that this type of transition will be a focus for the district in the years to come.
Cadillac High School Principal Konrad Molter said the goal of the current eighth-grade students’ visit was to try and set the tone for success before classes started.
This included a tour of the school, lunch and a presentation about graduation, clubs and more. He said high school sports teams and clubs shared their stories about their experience and recruiting future athletes and members.
“They had three rotations with high school mentors leading them around the building,” he said. “They had a chance to see where their lockers will be and to taste some high school lunch. They could ask questions, but in the end, they need to see that high school is not a big, scary place, but a place that nurtures them to be the best young adult possible.”
