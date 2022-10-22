ST. IGNACE — It takes between two and three minutes to reach the top of the Mackinac Bridge’s South Tower on an elevator, and during that time, there isn’t much to look at besides maybe the people crammed into the tiny compartment with you.
After the elevator trip is over, there is a labyrinth of tunnels to pass through and ladders to climb before sunlight is finally visible through a small hatch above; there isn’t much to see during this part of the climb either, although the idea of navigating through the cramped innards of one of the largest suspension bridges in the world more than 500 feet above the Straits of Mackinac does feel somewhat surreal.
Things get even more surreal once you climb out of the hatch and take a look around — at one of the most incredible views in all of Michigan.
The Cadillac News was given the opportunity to tour the bridge on Thursday — an opportunity afforded to only a handful of lucky visitors each year.
Bob Sweeney, former manager of the Michigan Department of Transportation office in Cadillac, and also former chief executive of the Mackinac Bridge Authority, said while he’s been to the top probably 100 times or more, the experience never ceases to be special.
“It’s just a fantastic view of the Straights area,” Sweeney said. “And I also liked to see the reactions of people who went up.”
Climbing the South Tower is not for everyone, particularly those terrified of heights (obviously), or who are claustrophobic.
Sweeney said some of those he brought to the top lost their nerve along the way, and refused to climb out of the final hatch.
Those who do summon the courage to climb out, however, are treated to a view of the Straights of Mackinaw, the Upper Peninsula, the Lower Peninsula, both sides of the bridge and the vehicles and boats passing underneath.
Sweeney said the Mackinac Bridge Authority conducts tours from spring to fall each year; when temperatures dip under 40 degrees, Sweeney said the elevator’s hydraulics system doesn’t work as well, which is why they don’t do tours in the wintertime.
Tours are given to people who win certificates during charity events (Sweeney said 25 certificates are awarded in this fashion each year), as well as VIP guests and occasionally, members of the media.
Mackinac Bridge Authority employee Bailey Stratton was the guide on Thursday, and he said it was to be the last tour of the year.
Stratton’s typical duties involve landscaping and general maintenance work at the Mackinac Bridge Authority’s office in St. Ignace, although he said he also conducted all the tours this year.
Sweeney said the authority employs around 100 people over the course of a year, including 50 to 60 full-time employees and 40 part-time for the summer months, when the bridge is its busiest.
Employees perform a number of duties at the bridge, including those who collect toll money, those who do maintenance and upgrades to the deck, steel grates, curbs and beams underneath the bridge, and those who regularly spot blast and repaint sections of the bridge.
Every year, crews also do a visual inspection of the suspension cables spanning the bridge, and every 10 years, they do a detailed inspection.
This process requires walking on top of the 1,280 cables, each one about the width of a pencil, packed tightly into a metal tube. During detailed inspections, they’ll wedge open sections of the tube holding the cables in order to get a closer look.
Sweeney said the bridge remains in excellent condition today, more than 60 years after it was built in 1957, due to several factors.
For one thing, Sweeney said being over fresh water rather than salt water makes a difference in the amount of damage the bridge receives from the elements.
Sweeney said the bridge’s longevity also is a testament to the vision, expertise and skill of its designer, David B. Steinman.
But Sweeney said by far the biggest reason why the “Mighty Mac” has remained mighty for so many years is the dedication of the people who work on it every day.
“When you see trucks parked along the side of the bridge, that’s not workers on break,” Sweeney said. “That’s more than likely people down below the bridge, and they’re working in challenging conditions … windy, it’s pretty high up … they take a lot of pride in their work and it really shows.”
