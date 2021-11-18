Roads are expected to be more crowded than last year this Thanksgiving season than last year and it is expected the holiday travel days will be close to pre-pandemic levels.
What that means is more people will be out on the roads so they can be with the loved ones they may not have been with the previous year. AAA is forecasting a strong rebound in holiday travelers this Thanksgiving and is predicting 53.4 million Americans will travel. That is up 13% from 2020 and brings travel volumes within 5% of pre-pandemic levels for the 2019 holiday.
The gap is slightly wider in Michigan, as total travel figures are about 7% below pre-pandemic levels. AAA predicts nearly 1.6 million Michigan residents will travel for Thanksgiving, a 14% rebound from the total number of travelers during the 2020 holiday.
“It’s beginning to look more like a normal holiday travel season, compared to what we saw last year,” Debbie Haas, AAA vice president of travel said. “Now that U.S. borders are open, vaccinations are readily available, and new health and safety guidelines are in place, travel is once again high on the list for Americans who are ready to reunite with their loved ones for the holidays.”
Michigan State Police Seventh District Public Information Officer Lt. Derrick Carroll the Cadillac Post will again be stepping up its patrols on the busy holiday travel days including Tuesday, Nov. 23, Wednesday, Nov. 24 and Sunday, Nov. 28. Troopers will be monitoring freeways, M roads and highways.
Carroll also wanted to inform motorists that not wearing a seat belt is now a primary offense, which means a trooper can stop a driver for simply not using one. As the post has done all spring, summer and fall, Carroll said they will make it a point to be more visible on M-115 and will stop drivers not following the posted speed limit.
“If the speed limit is posted and if you violate it, then you will get a ticket,” he said. “This is not about revenue. It is about safety.”
This year’s AAA forecast marks the highest single-year increase in Thanksgiving travelers since 2005, bringing travel volumes close to pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Despite gasoline costing more than $1 more per gallon than this time last year, 90% of people plan to travel by car as their preferred mode of transportation.
With more people getting ready to hit the roads this Thanksgiving holiday, AAA also is advising before hitting the road checking to make sure your vehicle is ready for travel.
Nearly 48.3 million Americans will be hitting the road and AAA said it estimates that 400,000 of those will need some type of roadside assistance during the upcoming holiday weekend. The three most common issues are dead batteries, flat tires and lock outs, according to AAA.
“Most vehicle problems like these could be prevented with a pre-trip vehicle inspection,” AAA spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland said. “Before you hit the road this Thanksgiving, make sure to check everything from the battery to the tires. That could make the difference between spending Thanksgiving at the table or on the roadside.”
In addition to tires and battery checks, AAA suggests motorists check their brakes, fluids and wiper blades. While those are all important items, AAA is reminding motorists that checking tires is the most important thing to do before leaving for a trip.
If neglected, tires could create serious consequences including a simple flat to a dangerous blowout on the highway.
AAA recommends checking your tires once a month, at minimum, and before taking a long trip. Inspect all four tires. Since some new vehicles don’t come with a spare tire, know whether you have one and if it’s inflated too. AAA also said motorists should look for cuts, gouges or sidewall bulges and pay special attention to both tire inflation pressure and tire tread depth.
For batteries, AAA said changes in temperatures can take a toll on them and having a service professional do a battery check prior to traveling is a good idea.
Symptoms of a dying battery include hesitation or slow cranks when trying to start the vehicle, a grinding, clicking or buzzing sound when turning the ignition, dim headlights, especially when the car is idling or the battery warning light is illuminated. You also might see corrosion, cracks or bulges on the battery itself, according to AAA.
Other things to check before heading out include brakes, fluids wiper blades and windshield cleaner and replenishing emergency kit supplies, according to AAA.
If when traveling your vehicle breaks down, AAA said pull off the road to a safe place, turn on emergency flashers to notify other drivers, call for assistance and stay with your vehicle unless it is unsafe to do so.
Although the car is still the most popular choice for travelers, a greater share will opt to travel by air and other modes such as bus, train or cruise this year. As for the worst/best times to travel, AAA said:
• The worst time to travel on Wednesday, Nov. 24, will be noon to 8 p.m. with the best time to travel after 9 p.m.
• The worst time to travel on Thursday, Nov. 25, will be noon to 3 p.m. with the best time to travel before 11 a.m.
• The worst time to travel on Friday, Nov. 26, will be 1 to 4 p.m. with the best time before 11 a.m.
• The worst time to travel on Saturday, Nov. 27, will be 2 to 7 p.m. with the best time before noon.
• The worst time to travel on Sunday, Nov. 28, will be 1 to 7 p.m. with the best time before noon.
INRIX, in collaboration with AAA, predicts drivers will experience the worst congestion heading into the holiday weekend as commuters leave work early and mix with holiday travelers. Major metro areas across the U.S. could see more than double the delays versus typical drive times, with drivers in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles and New York City likely to experience more than three times the delays.
“Thanksgiving is one of the busiest holidays for road trips and this year will be no different even during the pandemic,” Bob Pishue, INRIX transportation analyst said. “Drivers around major metros must be prepared for significant delays, especially Wednesday (Nov. 24) afternoon. Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic.”
