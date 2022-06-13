A veterans memorial park is in the works for Reed City

REED CITY — What began as an art therapy drawing has now become the outline for a new Reed City park. In 2010, U.S. Army veteran and Reed City Council member Russ Nehmer was injured in Afghanistan and confined to a hospital bed in Germany.
While in recovery, he took a handful of colored pencils and laid out the plans for the city’s first veterans memorial park.
His vision wouldn’t become a reality for some time, but it’s finally coming to fruition. With over $8,000 in collected funds, plans for the park are underway, with the next step being to contract an engineer to draw up the final plan.
Nehmer said he was inspired by the veterans memorial located at the Osceola County Courthouse, as well as his personal reflection on his time spent in the service and the brothers he lost along the way.
Before being brought back to life and rushed to the hospital via chopper, Nehmer was close to death himself. Today, it’s an experience he thinks of often.
“I have on my hand, a semicolon that I can look at every day, tattooed, so that reminds me of the pause in my life that I have every morning when I get up,” he said. “When I started drawing what I envisioned as a memorial in my own hometown, my dad was a county commissioner at the time, and when I came back home, I showed it to him, and he told me you need to take that to city hall.”
After returning from the service, Nehmer connected with the city manager and city council at the time to brainstorm and get started on funding efforts. Over the last few years, Nehmer has organized several community car shows at the Lake City Veterans Memorial Park.
They’ve since become one of his most successful fundraising events, and another is scheduled to take place in downtown Reed City in July.
Local businesses and private sponsors have also been able to offer donations for the park project. Land for the park has already been acquired, and it’s set to be located near U.S. 10, following the Purple Heart Trail.
In Nehmer’s draft, the Purple Heart Trail would act as a guide for community members, leading them to the veterans park. Although, the park would be accessible from the Rambadt Memorial Park parking lot.
As for the amenities and structures within the park, Nehmer is hoping to put together a pathway of yellow bricks, which form a large ribbon. The bricks could then be purchased by members of the community who would like to have their family name engraved and on display in the park.
Handicap accessibility was important to Nehmer in the planning process, along with placement of benches, garbage cans, shrubs and flowers and a flagpole to display the American flag.
“I even thought about putting toilets somewhere down there,” he said. “Those would all come in different phases, but I got really detailed with it.”
Nehmer said there’s been an outpouring of support from current Reed City Manager Rich Saladin, his fellow council members and the planning commission.
There are several families within and outside the Reed City community who have reached out to Nehmer for updates on his progress with the park. Their eagerness has shown him the importance of providing a space for gathering and reflection on those who lay their life on the line in the service.
“They keep coming to me and asking me, ‘When is this gonna start coming to life?’” he said. “And I know how important it is to them, especially with losing a loved one.”
Although the park will be located in Reed City, Nehmer said it’s for anyone in Osceola County to come and enjoy.
Nehmer’s next car show is planned for July 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Upton Avenue in Reed City. Following the event, he’ll be seeking an architect to solidify the park’s layout and get an estimate on overall cost for the project.
Any and all donations for the park are welcome, and Nehmer said they can be directed to the Reed City Veterans Memorial Park Fund at 605 S. Higbee St.
