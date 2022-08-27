A welcomed surprise

Ilene Ikens of Reed City never got the chance to see the changes to Michigan’s 2019 car insurance law get partially reversed, but she likely would have shed tears of joy Thursday.
On Thursday, the Michigan Court of Appeals said what was enacted during 2019 does not apply to people who were catastrophically injured before the summer of 2019.
In a 2-1 opinion, the court said lawmakers “did not clearly demonstrate” that insurance payment cuts would be applied retroactively. And even if those changes were intended to be retroactive, that step violates contract protections in the Michigan Constitution, Judge Douglas Shapiro wrote.
“Giving a windfall to insurance companies who received premiums for unlimited benefits is not a legitimate public purpose, nor a reasonable means to reform the system,” Shapiro said in a decision joined by Judge Sima Patel.
In a dissent, appeals court Judge Jane Markey said the Legislature’s decision must be respected, though she was “not unsympathetic” to the injured motorists.
“I find nothing arbitrary or irrational about the Michigan Legislature taking steps to make no-fault insurance, which is mandatory for owners or registrants of motor vehicles, as affordable as possible for as many Michiganders as possible,” Markey said.
Ilene’s son Eric was just 11 years old when his life was forever changed in 1983. He was out for a bike ride when he was hit by a car. The injuries that resulted left the then elementary student in a coma for nearly a year. After six months, the hospital discharged him and left his family to search for a facility that would cater to the needs Eric had.
They eventually found such a place in Pittsburgh. It was another five months before Eric awoke and another year before he was able to come back home. The work, however, was far from over.
Eric continued his therapies and made progress. He eventually was able to relearn how to eat on his own and no longer needed a feeding tube. Nearly 40 years later, Eric is a quadriplegic with limited use of his left arm and hand. He also has brain seizures and is unable to speak, but does understand what is said to him. He communicates by pointing, nodding and through his facial expressions.
In 2021, Ilene said the changes to the 2019 law had the potential to have the same life-changing impact on their lives as the 1983 incident did. Ilene died in February still not knowing if those things enacted in 2019 would be changed or reverse.
Jeff Pickle, who served as the Ikens’ home health aide until recently, knows that Ilene certainly would have been very happy with (Thursday’s) announcement and would have been proud of the people who fought to make it happen.
“We tried to keep Eric home as long as we could but with the changes, we couldn’t do that. We are hopeful better things will happen for him,” he said. “He lost his one-to-one care but we are hoping he could get it back again either in a residential home setting or any setting.”
To say Eric and the Ikens are more than just clients is an understatement. Eric is part of Pickle’s family. So when the changes to the fee schedule and what that will mean to Eric started to come out, Pickle was upset, but he also is fearful about what it could mean about his job.
The Ikens held out as long as they could but Eric went into a residential facility specializing in brain and spinal injuries last week. The home care agency that Jeff worked for had to stop providing care. The only reason Eric was able to remain at home as long as he did was the home care agency continuing to provide services until a bed opened up at a residential facility, despite losing money.
When Eric entered the residential facility, Jeff also lost his job. His final day of work was Aug. 16. He drove Eric to the residential care facility, did the orientation and when he got back to his home, it was the end of his shift and his job. After 27 years, Jeff was jobless.
“I’m sure it will take time for agencies to reopen if they closed or new agencies to open (now that the law was changed). Residential facilities can start accepting people again because they can get reimbursed,” he said.
Jeff also said just because the judges are allowing those catastrophically injured before the summer of 2019 to continue to receive care as they did, questions remain. Is it retroactive for payments lost during the past two years or did it start on Thursday? Also, what happens if insurance companies decide to appeal? Will that impact if those grandfathered-in patients can get their care?
Regardless, Jeff said the judges’ decision on Thursday was welcomed.
The changes in the law in 2019 were an effort to lower Michigan’s insurance rates, which were among the highest in the U.S., the Republican-controlled Legislature and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer agreed to sweeping changes in 2019.
For decades, people injured in crashes were entitled to payment for “all reasonable charges” related to care and rehabilitation. But the new law sets a fee schedule and a cap on reimbursements not covered by Medicare.
It, however, had drastic consequences for roughly 18,000 people needing long-term care after crashes that took place before June 11, 2019, and the providers of those services.
The Legislature could change the law to help long-term crash victims, though there’s been no willingness by Republican leaders to act, despite protests on the Capitol steps.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
