A welcomed surprise

Eric Ikens’ life was forever changed in 1983 when he was hit by a car. Eric now has to receive daily care as a result of the injuries he sustained. In 2019, the Michigan legislature passed — and the Governor signed — Public Acts 21 and 22 of 2019. These Acts were the first comprehensive Michigan No-Fault Auto Insurance coverage changes of any substance in 40 years. On Thursday, the Michigan Court of Appeals said what was enacted during 2019 does not apply to people who were catastrophically injured before the summer of 2019.